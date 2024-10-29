Oosthuizen back for a shot at the ‘Dunhill Double’

Louis Oosthuizen will be back at Leopard Creek in December to defend the title he won in 2023. Picture: PERFECT EXPOSURE
Former Major champion Louis Oosthuizen will seek to become only the third player in the history of the Alfred Dunhill Championship to successfully defend his title when he returns to Leopard Creek from December 12-15.
Oosthuizen has confirmed his place in this Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned tournament and adds to a strong SA challenge that includes Thriston Lawrence, now SA’s highest-ranked golfer on the world golf ranking in 50th place.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, winner of the 2020 Alfred Dunhill Championship, as well as Erik van Rooyen and Dean Burmester will also be in the field at Leopard Creek.
Oosthuizen won 2023’s event by two strokes after a thrilling final round duel with Charl Schwartzel.
He returns looking to join Schwartzel and Spain’s Pablo Martin as the only golfers to successfully defend their titles. Schwartzel achieved this feat in 2012 and 2013, while Martin did the same in 2009 and 2010.
“I’m looking forward to returning to Leopard Creek, which is one of the most special weeks in golf. I have always loved the golf course, and after twice finishing runner-up in the tournament I was delighted to win last year,” said Oosthuizen.
“The Alfred Dunhill Championship is one of those tournaments I always wanted to win, and to finally do so was very special. It’s a tournament I never want to miss, especially at this point in my career, because it combines my love for Leopard Creek and my love for the bush and the spectacular wildlife we are privileged to enjoy that week.”
Lawrence will be back in SA having achieved his best finish in a Major of fourth at the Open this year, and also now second on the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai rankings.
Bezuidenhout and Van Rooyen head to Leopard Creek having represented SA at the Olympic Games in Paris, while Bezuidenhout was also a member of the international team in the Presidents Cup.
The SA golfers’ love for this tournament is evident in their impressive record here.
South Africans have dominated the last three editions of the Alfred Dunhill Championship, with Oosthuizen, Ockie Strydom (2022) and Bezuidenhout (2020) claiming glory.
Schwartzel still holds the record for the most Alfred Dunhill Championship titles with his four victories, as well as the tournament record of 24 under par 264 and the largest margin of victory of 12 strokes which he achieved in 2012.
