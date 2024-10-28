Sport / Other Sport

Verstappen got what he had coming to him, says Norris

28 October 2024 - 15:34
by Alan Baldwin
Early in the season Max Verstappen looked like he would win his fourth title at a canter until the rapid rise of McLaren's Lando Norris. Picture: REUTERS
Mexico City — McLaren’s Lando Norris says Max Verstappen “got what he had coming to him” after Red Bull’s Formula One championship leader collected two 10-second penalties and finished sixth in Sunday’s Mexico City Grand Prix.

The result breathed new life into Norris’ title challenge, leaving the second-placed Briton 47 points adrift with four rounds remaining.

“I go into every race expecting a tough battle with Max,” Norris told reporters. It’s clear it doesn’t matter if he wins or [finishes] second, his only job is to beat me in the race. He’ll sacrifice himself to do that, like he did today.

“I want to have those tough battles, like I’ve seen him have plenty of times. But fair ones, it’s always going to be tough with Max. He’s never going to make anyone’s life easy, specially mine at this point of the year. But I think today was not fair, clean racing. Therefore, I think he got what he had coming to him.”

Early in the season Verstappen looked like he would win his fourth title at a canter, but McLaren’s and Norris’ rapid rise has clouded that, even if the Dutch 27-year-old still looks like a clear favourite.

As the battle has got closer, with Verstappen not winning for 10 races, the fight with Norris has only intensified.

They clashed in Texas a week earlier, with Norris penalised for going off track and gaining an advantage when trying to pass his rival, and this time it was Verstappen who fell foul of the stewards. One penalty was for forcing Norris wide and the other for going off and gaining an advantage.

Asked if Verstappen had been harsher on him in Mexico than in Austin, Norris replied: “Probably, yes. Today I felt like I had to avoid collisions and that’s not what you feel like you want to do in a race. He’s in a very powerful position in the championship. He’s a long way ahead. He has nothing to lose,” he said.

“People can say it’s the other way around, like he’s got everything to lose and it’s all for me. But it’s not the case.

“I’m doing my own job, which was a good job today. And I’m happy with all of this and I’m happy with my whole weekend. But it’s not my job to control him. He knows how to drive. I’m sure he knows today was probably a bit over the limit.”

Reuters

Leclerc says F1 title is an ‘optimistic’ goal for Ferrari

Ferrari’s men eye the constructors’ title after securing a one-two victory in the US Grand Prix on Sunday
Sport
1 week ago

Norris and Verstappen ready to lock horns in Texas

Norris aims to speed up McLaren’s momentum and beat his rival for the fifth race in a row
Sport
1 week ago

US GP ticket sales soar as drivers’ contest heats up

Defending champion Max Verstappen hasn’t won in eight straight races, leaving second-placed Lando Norris just 52 points behind with six rounds ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Grid penalty awaits Red Bull’s Lawson at US Grand Prix

Grid penalty awaits Red Bull’s Lawson at US Grand Prix
Sport
3 weeks ago

Norris takes dominant win in Singapore

The 24-year-old Briton roared away from pole position
Sport
1 month ago

Verstappen riled by call for F1 drivers to mind their language

Formula One already beeps out bad language on the global television feed
Sport
1 month ago
