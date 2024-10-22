Tiger Woods poised to make tech golf league debut in January

Toronto — Tiger Woods is expected to make his TGL (Tomorrow’s Golf League) debut at the new tech-infused indoor team golf league on January 14.
The league and the full schedule for its inaugural season, which will be held entirely in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, was announced on Monday.
The 15-time Major champion’s first potential match will come in the second week of the season at a venue that fits 1,500 fans wrapped around a field of play featuring a five-storey simulator screen and an adjustable putting surface.
The 48-year-old Woods, who had back surgery in September and has played a limited schedule in recent years due to injuries, is a part-owner of Jupiter Links Golf Club, a team that features himself, Max Homa, Tom Kim and Kevin Kisner.
Max Homa of the US. Picture: WARREN LITTLE/GETTY IMAGES
Jupiter Links will face the Los Angeles Golf Club team that comprises Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose in their first match.
Before every TGL match, teams will name three players each to compete in 15-hole contests made up of two sessions: nine holes of three-man alternate shots followed by six holes of singles head-to-head play.
The opening TGL match on January 7 will feature a New York Golf Club team comprising Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler and Cameron Young. They will take on The Bay Golf Club unit of Ludvig Aberg, Wyndham Clark, Min Woo Lee and Shane Lowry.
TGL, a prime time golf league featuring six squads of four players competing in a fast-paced form of team golf, was founded in 2022 by Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TMRW Sports in partnership with the PGA Tour.
McIlroy is part of Boston Common Golf with Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott, and Hideki Matsuyama. Their first match is scheduled for January 27 against Jupiter Links.
Golfers will tee off from real grass tee boxes to play custom-designed, virtual holes that will be projected on a huge screen. Once teams are within about 45m of the hole they will transition to live action and finish each hole on a short-game complex that transforms between holes.
Technology will help to make each hole unique and includes a 37m-wide turntable that rotates the green and bunkers to change approach angles, while motorised actuators embedded under the putting surface can morph its topography.
Two months before its initial January 2024 launch date, a power outage caused deflation and damage to the air-supported dome section of the TGL venue. Organisers have since replaced it with a steel-supported structure.
