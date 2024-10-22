Sport / Other Sport

International Tennis Federation

Off-court coaching nod by ITF raises questions

World No 6 Taylor Fritz says the ITF’s decision will ruin the one versus one strategic and mental elements of the game

22 October 2024 - 17:00
by Aadi Nair
Taylor Fritz in action. Picture: REUTERS
Nashik — World No 6 Taylor Fritz said the International Tennis Federation’s (ITF) decision to allow off-court coaching from 2025 would ruin the one versus one strategic and mental elements of the game.

The ITF announced on Monday that off-court coaching will be allowed from January 1 after a decision made at the governing body’s AGM this month.

It said the change would make tennis “fairer and, potentially, more entertaining”.

Off-court coaching had already been implemented on a trial basis in all four Grand Slams as well as the ATP and WTA tours since 2023.

US Open finalist Fritz had previously been critical of off-court coaching and expressed his displeasure with the rule change in a post on X on Monday, writing: “Can we stop ruining the 1v1 mental/strategic aspect of the sport PLEASE.”

Former world No 10 Denis Shapovalov said the decision to allow off-court coaching was “sad to see” as a fan of the sport.

“Tennis is special because you are out there alone. Why are you trying to change the beauty of this game,” the Canadian posted on X.

ITF senior executive director Stuart Miller said the decision had been made after consulting with key stakeholders including players, coaches and umpires.

“Players felt it was a positive development and makes tournaments more interesting for them. Coaches have said it helps player development and helps to improve the standing of their profession,” Miller said.

“Chair umpires have said it improves their ability to focus on monitoring the game and making the right decisions, rather than whether or not a coach is coaching against the rules.”

Reuters

Nadal’s place in tennis history etched in clay

The Spaniard has announced he will retire after the Davis Cup Finals in November
Sport
1 week ago

Alcaraz fights back to win China Open

French Open and Wimbledon champion rallies from a set down to win his fourth title of the season
Sport
2 weeks ago

Gauff and Gilbert part company as coach looks ahead to ‘next chapter’

Split comes after Coco Gauff’s fourth-round exit from the US Open
Sport
1 month ago

New champions crowned, new rivalries forged at US Open

This year marks the first in over two decades that none of the 'Big Three' have won a Grand Slam title
Sport
1 month ago
