Glasgow to host ‘leaner’ 2026 Commonwealth Games

Team SA enters the stadium during the opening ceremony for the 2022 Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ROGER SEDRES
Glasgow was confirmed as host of the 2026 Commonwealth Games on Tuesday, the Scottish city stepping in after the Australian state of Victoria withdrew due to cost concerns, with organisers set to deliver a pared-down edition of the multisport event.
Among the sports to be axed are badminton, cricket, hockey and rugby Sevens.
The Games, which will run from July 23 to August 2, will feature 10 sports across four venues — athletics, swimming, artistic gymnastics, track cycling, netball, weightlifting, boxing, judo, bowls and 3x3 basketball.
It will also feature para sports including athletics, swimming, track cycling and wheelchair basketball.
“Glasgow 2026 will have all the drama, passion and joy we know the Commonwealth Games delivers even if it is to be lighter and leaner than some previous editions,” Commonwealth Games Scotland CEO Jon Doig said.
“It will be more accessible, delivered on a smaller footprint which brings our fans closer to the sporting action.”
Glasgow also hosted the event in 2014 and Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) CEO Katie Sadleir said the legacy of that edition would provide sporting, transport and accommodation infrastructure as well as world-class venues and expertise.
From left to right: Susan Aitken Leader of Glasgow City Council, First Minister John Swinney, Katie Sadleir Commonwealth Games Federation CEO, Ian Murray, secretary of state for Scotland, Jon Doig Commonwealth Games Scotland CEO, during the 2026 announcement in Glasgow, Scotland, October 22 2024. Picture: EUAN CHERRY/GETTY IMAGES
The Games were originally slated for Victoria but the state withdrew as host in 2023 due to rising costs.
Malaysia briefly considered an offer to stage the event but rejected it in March citing time constraints as well as costs and funding issues.
Glasgow stepped in as a backup venue in April and the Scottish government backed the bid to host a scaled-down version, with the CGF offering £100m (R2.28bn) in supporting funds.
Commonwealth Games Australia has also committed to a multimillion-pound investment to help the Glasgow bid.
Five of the previous six editions of the Games were held in Australia or Britain and questions continue to swirl about its relevance, with top athletes often electing to skip them.
Canada’s Alberta province in 2023 withdrew its support for a bid for the 2030 Games and the CGF has yet to find a host for the centenary edition of the event.
Reuters
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.