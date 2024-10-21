US star Will Zalatoris confirmed for Nedbank Golf Challenge

American Will Zalatoris. Picture: HARRY HOW/GETTY IMAGES
American Will Zalatoris will make his debut at the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City from December 5-8.
The PGA Tour champion will join fellow American and defending champion Max Homa in this DP World Tour event, which is played in honour of Gary Player and in partnership with Nedbank and Sun International.
Zalatoris makes his debut in a tournament that he has long wanted to participate in, and from which he had to withdraw in 2022 as a result of injury.
“I’m thrilled to be heading to SA for the Nedbank Golf Challenge,” Zalatoris said.
“I’ve had amazing experiences playing in DP World Tour tournaments around the globe, and I’m confident SA will be just as memorable.
“I’ve heard a lot about the tournament and its rich history as one of the most prestigious events on the Tour, plus the chance to experience a new country and culture, it’s going to be a great week.”
The 2020-21 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year will tee off at the Gary Player Country Club with a solid year behind him, including a top 10 at The Masters — the sixth top 10 in 14 starts of his Major championship career.
The world No 59 also had two top-five finishes on the PGA Tourin 2024 — including an emotional second place at The Genesis Invitational where he played with the weight of having lost a family member that week — that carried him to 38th on the FedExCup standings.
Zalatoris, the winner of the 2022 FedEx St Jude Championship, adds to a strong field of international depth which will showcase the global diversity of the DP World Tour through players such as defending champion Homa, Canadian and Presidents Cup International Team member Corey Conners, the SA Olympic duo of Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Erik van Rooyen, and Sunshine Tour Order of Merit winner Ryan van Velzen.
