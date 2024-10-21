New Zealand captain Sophie Devine lifts the ICC Women’s World Cup after beating SA in the final on Sunday. Picture: FRANCOIS NEL/GETTY IMAGES
Wellington — Bleary-eyed New Zealanders celebrated a weekend of sporting triumphs around the world on Monday and for once there was not a rugby ball in sight.
Team New Zealand’s retention of sailing’s America’s Cup got the streak rolling in the early hours of Sunday morning local time, and it continued until the White Ferns cricketers lifted the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup as Monday dawned in the South Pacific.
In between, there was a once-in-a-generation Test win for the men’s Black Caps cricket team in India, and a stunning 64-50 upset victory for the Silver Ferns netball team against world champions and fierce rivals Australia.
A less-celebrated triumph came on Sunday in Zhejiang province, China, where the Paddle Ferns canoe polo team won the women’s world title with a 6-1 win over Italy.
“I think this was a weekend that will go down in New Zealand’s sporting annals,” sports minister Chris Bishop said in a statement.
“All five teams should know that their country is enormously proud of them and I think Kiwi sports fans can be forgiven if they’re caught yawning at work today.”
New Zealand celebrates a sporting weekend to remember
New Zealanders enjoy a host of triumphs, but not one of them involves a rugby ball
Though best known in the sporting world as the home of the three-times world champion All Blacks rugby union team, New Zealand has long punched above its weight in international competition.
With 10 gold and 20 total medals in Paris earlier in 2024, the country enjoyed its best showing at a Summer Olympics in 116 years of competing at the multi-games showpiece.
While the America’s Cup victory in Barcelona was a third for Team New Zealand, the Twenty20 World Cup triumph in Dubai was a first for the nation in cricket’s shortest format, women or men.
“I’m really hopeful that tonight’s victory can inspire the next generation, not just of young girls but young boys as well, to pick up a cricket bat, a cricket ball,” said captain Sophie Devine.
“Hopefully what we’ve been able to achieve tonight will be long-standing and long-reaching. Everyone loves a winner, don’t they?”
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said at his weekly media conference on Monday that the teams had made 5-million New Zealanders incredibly proud.
“Great, great weekend to remember,” he said.
Reuters
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.