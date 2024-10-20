Williams successfully defends Fortress Invitational title

Robin Williams retained his Fortress Invitational title. Picture: TYRONE WINFIELD/SUNSHINE TOUR
Other than an approaching thunderstorm, defending champion Robin Williams had little to worry about in the final round of the Fortress Invitational at Glendower Golf Club on Sunday, cruising to a three-stroke victory as he shot a five-under 67 to finish on 22-under-par.
Williams showed great focus and composure with a classy round that was faultless until the last hole, when a sudden gust of wind just before the storm broke led to a bogey five. The 23-year-old had all but ensured victory, however, with his fifth birdie by the par-five 11th hole, and he added a sixth on the next par-five, the 17th.
The big-hitting Williams once again took advantage of the par-fives, birdieing all four of them on Sunday.
“It means everything to defend at such an unbelievable tournament. I just tried to focus on what worked last year and I didn’t think too much about the leaderboard. I set a target in my head and I knew if I got to 22-under then I would be difficult to catch. If someone did overtake me, then fair play to them,” Williams said.
“So I tried to get there as quickly as possible and then just hold on. I was a nervous wreck at the start, but I just kept telling myself that I was in the exact same position as last year and I just tried to build on those memories. I just had to grind and limit the bogeys, and I’m very proud I managed it even though it got very windy.
“It’s been an incredible year, I’m still trying to piece together what happened and my game is completely different to last year, I have improved so much. Hopefully I keep improving and can carry that through to a full schedule in Europe next year,” Williams said.
There was an air of inevitability about Williams’ triumph, even though Daniel van Tonder, who has twice come from behind to win this season, shot a 67 as well, birdieing the last two holes to finish on 19-under-par.
Yurav Premlall (68) and Keenan Davidse (70) shared third place on 15-under-par, while Jonathan Broomhead (68), Jovan Rebula (72) and Kyle Barker (72) were fifth on 13-under.
Williams successfully defends Fortress Invitational title
Other than an approaching thunderstorm, defending champion Robin Williams had little to worry about in the final round of the Fortress Invitational at Glendower Golf Club on Sunday, cruising to a three-stroke victory as he shot a five-under 67 to finish on 22-under-par.
Williams showed great focus and composure with a classy round that was faultless until the last hole, when a sudden gust of wind just before the storm broke led to a bogey five. The 23-year-old had all but ensured victory, however, with his fifth birdie by the par-five 11th hole, and he added a sixth on the next par-five, the 17th.
The big-hitting Williams once again took advantage of the par-fives, birdieing all four of them on Sunday.
“It means everything to defend at such an unbelievable tournament. I just tried to focus on what worked last year and I didn’t think too much about the leaderboard. I set a target in my head and I knew if I got to 22-under then I would be difficult to catch. If someone did overtake me, then fair play to them,” Williams said.
“So I tried to get there as quickly as possible and then just hold on. I was a nervous wreck at the start, but I just kept telling myself that I was in the exact same position as last year and I just tried to build on those memories. I just had to grind and limit the bogeys, and I’m very proud I managed it even though it got very windy.
“It’s been an incredible year, I’m still trying to piece together what happened and my game is completely different to last year, I have improved so much. Hopefully I keep improving and can carry that through to a full schedule in Europe next year,” Williams said.
There was an air of inevitability about Williams’ triumph, even though Daniel van Tonder, who has twice come from behind to win this season, shot a 67 as well, birdieing the last two holes to finish on 19-under-par.
Yurav Premlall (68) and Keenan Davidse (70) shared third place on 15-under-par, while Jonathan Broomhead (68), Jovan Rebula (72) and Kyle Barker (72) were fifth on 13-under.
Fortress Invitational a big opportunity for rookie Van der Merwe
Player inspires Williams for Fortress title defence
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Williams’ PlayStation dream becomes reality in Alfred Dunhill Links
Oosthuizen tips Lawrence for Major glory
Coetzee’s comeback continues at Alfred Dunhill Links
US wins 10th straight Presidents Cup
International side have ‘tall challenge’ against US at Presidents Cup
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.