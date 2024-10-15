Robin Williams heads into this week’s Fortress Invitational knowing that his incredible form has not just caught the eye of golf fans, but also of SA golfing great Gary Player.
The 23-year-old Williams will make the first title defence of his career in this Sunshine Tour event, which tees off at Glendower Golf Club on Thursday.
He does so having just enjoyed one of the most successful weeks of his career with a tied fourth place finish in the prestigious Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland, where he competed alongside Major winners in one of the strongest fields in that tournament’s history.
And just when he thought it couldn’t get any better, Player reached out to the young Sunshine Tour star.
“It’s unbelievable. This is something I couldn’t even dream of. I’ve looked up to him for so long and for him to contact me and congratulate me on my recent performances is something out of my wildest dreams. I just feel honoured,” Williams said during a practice round on Tuesday.
Williams is keenly aware that his journey to this point started with his victory in the 2023 Fortress Invitational, which subsequently also secured him the Fortress Rookie of the Year title that season.
“I’ve got great memories from this golf course and it’s special to be here to try to defend my title. Everything kicked off from this week last year, and I’ll definitely draw on those memories this week.”
It’s been a whirlwind trip to Glendower for Williams. His groundbreaking week in Scotland secured him a place in the DP World Tour’s French Open the following week where he finished tied 65th.
“I’ll probably take next week off so I can process it all and plan my future. The week in Scotland has opened a lot of doors for me. But it’s just so good to be back in SA and seeing all the familiar faces on the Sunshine Tour.
Player inspires Williams for Fortress title defence
