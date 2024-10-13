Sport / Other Sport

Sinner bags Shanghai Masters to extend Djokovic’s wait for 100th title

The 23-year-old came out on top in a tiebreak in an enthralling opening set, before taking the one-sided second set

13 October 2024 - 16:53
by Aadi Nair
Novak Djokovic shakes hands with Jannik Sinner after the men's singles final match of the 2024 Shanghai Rolex Masters in Shanghai, China, on October 13 2024. Picture: HU CHENGWEI/GETTY IMAGES
Nashik — Novak Djokovic’s bid to add a 100th singles title to his trophy cabinet was dashed after he was beaten 7-6(4) 6-3 by world No 1 Jannik Sinner in the Shanghai Masters final on Sunday.

The Serb had been hoping to become only the third man to win 100 singles titles on the tour in the professional era after Jimmy Connors (109) and rival Roger Federer (103), who was watching on from the stands alongside four-times Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz.

In front of a packed crowd at the Qi Zhong Stadium, 23-year-old Sinner came out on top in a tiebreak in an enthralling opening set, before taking the one-sided second set to become the youngest champion in Shanghai.

“He was serving great the first set, I really couldn’t find a way to break him,” Sinner said.

“Then I played a very good tiebreaker in the first set, which gave me the confidence to start off well in the second set. I’m very happy about my performance throughout this whole tournament. It’s a very special one.”

There were no breakpoints in a tense opening set in which both players dominated on serve. Djokovic, who owns 24-times Grand Slam titles among his haul, gave away just five points in six service games.

It took a tiebreak to separate the two and Sinner, who improved his record in tiebreakers this year to 24-8, took the first four points consecutively before clinching the first set when a Djokovic return flew wide.

Djokovic’s serve lost some of its potency in the second set and two-times Grand Slam champion Sinner broke for a 3-1 lead after blasting a forehand winner down the line.

Two more service holds put Sinner within reach of victory and he crossed the finish line with an emphatic ace to wrap up the final in 1hr 37 min.

US Open and Australian Open champion Sinner, who levelled his head-to-head record against Djokovic at 4-4, has won seven ATP titles this year and ensured the year-end No 1 ranking last week.

Sinner has won his last three matches against Djokovic and became the first player to have not faced a single breakpoint in consecutive matches against the 37-year-old.

Asked if he had found the key to unlocking Djokovic’s game, Sinner said: “It’s tough to tell you a secret because he doesn’t have any weaknesses.

“You just have to try to use the small number of chances he gives you. But there are not so many throughout the whole match and you have to try to believe in every moment.”

The victory in Shanghai also ensured Sinner’s fourth ATP Masters 1000 title overall and his third this year, adding to his wins in Cincinnati and Miami.

Djokovic said he just could not match Sinner’s level, adding: “He was just too good today, too strong, too fast and well done. You’re having an incredible year. You deserve this.”

Reuters

Nadal’s place in tennis history etched in clay

The Spaniard has announced he will retire after the Davis Cup Finals in November
3 days ago

Wimbledon to replace line judges with electronic system

While popular with players, the decision will sadden traditionalists and probably mean the end of the arguments over calls
4 days ago

Alcaraz fights back to win China Open

French Open and Wimbledon champion rallies from a set down to win his fourth title of the season
1 week ago

How bacteria can put more mielies on the table

Micro-organisms can provide essential nitrogen for roots at far less cost than the synthetic version, says biotech start-up
1 month ago

Korda to defend title as women’s golf stars relish crowds

Nelly Korda will be seeking to complete a second consecutive US gold medal sweep
2 months ago

Rafael Nadal warms up for Olympics with doubles win in Bastad

Nadal skipped Wimbledon to prepare for the Games on the clay courts of Roland Garros
2 months ago
Sport / Cricket
Sport / Cricket
Sport / Soccer
Sport / Soccer
Sport / Other Sport

Sport / Other Sport

Sport / Other Sport

