Caster Semenya is planning to compete in all the Spar Women’s Challenge 10km races and the Absa Run Your City in 2025.
The former track star boasting two 800m Olympic gold medals, says she intends to encourage other runners.
Semenya ran the Tshwane leg of the Spar Grand Prix series in Tshwane on August 3 and finished 10th.
After the conclusion of the Grand Prix where Glenrose Xaba clinched the title on Sunday, Semenya revealed that she will run all the races in the series next year.
Semenya and her partner Violet Raseboya coach Xaba and played a big role in changing her fortunes this year.
“Xaba is a motivation to me, she has shown me that everything is possible if you believe. She believes in me, I believe in her and Violet. She is the main reason behind all this success,” Semenya said.
“Next year I will probably do all the Spar races and the Absa Run Your City runs. But I'm there to support the athletes and make sure that they see that it is possible.
Caster Semenya. Picture: EZRA SHAW
“For me, I've done my part as an elite athlete, but I still feel young. I still feel I can go out there and encourage my people, but of course, she is a big influence.”
Semenya and Raseboya started mentoring Xaba three years ago when she was battling with injuries and she explained how they managed to change Xaba into a champion this year.
“We all know we are coming from that kind of difficult season where we had to battle with injuries, but I think what makes her special is that she has learnt how to master the art of losing,” Semenya said.
“She used that as a motivation to be better. And she is willing to take those risks, so she makes sure she masters whatever she is doing. We do it until we can't get it wrong.
“She [Xaba] is disciplined and adventurous and that's what makes her different. She is not scared to take risks.”
Xaba’s success motivates Caster to take on 10km series
Former Olympic champ says she'll run ‘to encourage people’
Caster Semenya is planning to compete in all the Spar Women’s Challenge 10km races and the Absa Run Your City in 2025.
The former track star boasting two 800m Olympic gold medals, says she intends to encourage other runners.
Semenya ran the Tshwane leg of the Spar Grand Prix series in Tshwane on August 3 and finished 10th.
After the conclusion of the Grand Prix where Glenrose Xaba clinched the title on Sunday, Semenya revealed that she will run all the races in the series next year.
Semenya and her partner Violet Raseboya coach Xaba and played a big role in changing her fortunes this year.
“Xaba is a motivation to me, she has shown me that everything is possible if you believe. She believes in me, I believe in her and Violet. She is the main reason behind all this success,” Semenya said.
“Next year I will probably do all the Spar races and the Absa Run Your City runs. But I'm there to support the athletes and make sure that they see that it is possible.
“For me, I've done my part as an elite athlete, but I still feel young. I still feel I can go out there and encourage my people, but of course, she is a big influence.”
Semenya and Raseboya started mentoring Xaba three years ago when she was battling with injuries and she explained how they managed to change Xaba into a champion this year.
“We all know we are coming from that kind of difficult season where we had to battle with injuries, but I think what makes her special is that she has learnt how to master the art of losing,” Semenya said.
“She used that as a motivation to be better. And she is willing to take those risks, so she makes sure she masters whatever she is doing. We do it until we can't get it wrong.
“She [Xaba] is disciplined and adventurous and that's what makes her different. She is not scared to take risks.”
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Three female athletes, three male killers
Mpumelelo Mhlongo wins gold at Paralympics
I can still get more out of the sport, says ‘bittersweet’ Simbine
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.