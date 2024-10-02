Sport / Other Sport

Alcaraz fights back to win China Open

02 October 2024 - 17:17
by Aadi Nair
Carlos Alcaraz had to come from behind to beat Jannik Sinner and win the China Open final. Picture: REUTERS
Nashik — Carlos Alcaraz rallied from a set down and held his nerve in a deciding tiebreak to beat defending champion Jannik Sinner 6-7(6) 6-4 7-6(3) in the China Open final on Wednesday and win his fourth title of the season.

French Open and Wimbledon champion Alcaraz, who won both of his previous meetings with Sinner this year, recovered from a slow start to wrap up victory in 3hr 21min and improve his head-to-head record with the Italian to 6-4.

While the stage might not have been as grand as it was in some of their recent encounters, Sinner and Alcaraz pushed each other to the limit in the latest chapter of the burgeoning rivalry that has taken the ATP Tour by storm.

After both players defended break points in a cagey start, Alcaraz seized the early break for a 3-1 lead when Sinners backhand went wide, before consolidating the advantage in the next as his Italian opponent netted a shot.

World No 1 Sinner, whose last win over Alcaraz came in the semifinals of this tournament in 2023, gradually found his range to level at 5-5 and save two set points in the tiebreak to clinch the first set.

Alcaraz was on the ropes early in the second set and Sinner pushed him hard in a 15min game, but the second seed successfully held serve for 4-4.

Sinners failure to break in the lengthy game appeared to take the wind out of his sails, as Alcaraz sped through the next two games to level the match at a set apiece.

The Spaniard cranked up the intensity on his forehand and broke for a 2-1 lead in the third set, but with victory seemingly in sight, he suffered a lapse in concentration and allowed Sinner to level at 4-4.

In the deciding tiebreak, Sinner snatched control to take a 3-0 lead, but some excellent work at the net helped Alcaraz edge a couple of rallies and go ahead 4-3, before finally clinching the title with an emphatic cross-court forehand winner.

Australian Open and US Open champion Sinner was looking to become the first man to retain the crown at the China National Tennis Centre since Novak Djokovic won four straight titles between 2012-15.

Reuters

