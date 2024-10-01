Sport / Other Sport

Grid penalty awaits Red Bull’s Lawson at US Grand Prix

New Zealander replaces Daniel Ricciardo for the last six races of the season

01 October 2024 - 17:01
by Alan Baldwin
Liam Lawson. Picture: JAYCE ILLMAN/GETTY IMAGES
London — New Zealander Liam Lawson will be hit with an immediate grid penalty when he returns to Formula One at October’s US Grand Prix in Austin, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner confirmed.

Lawson, 22, is replacing dropped Australian Daniel Ricciardo for the last six races of the season alongside Yuki Tsunoda at the Red Bull-owned RB team, with Austin a sprint weekend on October 19-20.

The Kiwi impressed after five races last season when Ricciardo was injured and is being assessed for a 2025 drive with RB and a possible longer term future with Red Bull.

“In Austin, he’ll be taking an engine penalty there anyway,” Horner told Formula One’s F1 Nation podcast. “So he’s got a bit of a soft landing, or soft re-entry.

“But of course he’s going to be gauged against his teammate. He was very quick against him last year, I think Yuki stepped it up a gear again this year so it’s going to be fascinating to see how quickly he adapts, how quickly he gets on with it.”

The penalty, inherited from Ricciardo, for exceeding the season’s engine allocation is 10 places in the first instance.

Lawson told the New Zealand Herald that he needed to perform and nothing was set in stone.

“I’ve been given this opportunity for a reason, but it’s always performance-based,” he said. “Even when you have a full-year contract, or a multiyear contract, those can be broken. It’s not set in stone, I’m not guaranteed racing next year.

“That’s the target, that’s why they’ve given me this opportunity, to prepare me for hopefully driving next year. But they still need to evaluate how I go in the car.”

Reuters

Verstappen has work cut out in Singapore

Champions Red Bull have not won any of the past seven races and lag McLaren by 20 points
Sport
1 week ago

Norris considers Ferrari more of a threat than Red Bull

McLaren shoot 20 points clear of faltering champions Red Bull
Sport
2 weeks ago

Piastri wins in Baku as McLaren take over at the top

McLaren are now 20 points clear of Red Bull in the standings with seven rounds remaining
Sport
2 weeks ago

McLaren push Norris over Piastri in F1 title battle

The UK driver is second overall and 62 points behind champion Verstappen with eight rounds remaining
Sport
2 weeks ago

Alpine and Honda in procedural breach of F1 cost cap

The 2023 season was the third year under cost cap restrictions for teams
Sport
2 weeks ago
