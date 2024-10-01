Coetzee’s comeback continues at Alfred Dunhill Links

St Andrews, Scotland — George Coetzee continues his comeback from wrist surgery in this week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, and with a specific focus to take the lessons he has learnt in his time off into a new phase of his career.
Coetzee is part of a large SA contingent competing in this DP World Tour event from Thursday and played on the three links courses of the Old Course, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie with a stellar field of professionals, sports stars and celebrities.
The five-time DP World Tour champion was laid off for about 16 months after a torn ligament that required surgery, and playing three quality links courses this week will be a good test for him.
“I tore a ligament in my wrist and it took me a couple of months to figure out what to do to get it sorted so that I could start my rehab. It ended up needing surgery, and that’s always high risk. Nobody ever gives you that 100% assurance that you’ll be all right. There’s a lot of time spent worrying about what’s going to happen,” said Coetzee.
“But I decided that golf is still my purpose and I’ve got to tick a bunch of boxes to get back to playing competitively again. So I did everything I could to get back,” he added.
“I started adding new healthy habits to my life, and luckily so far it looks like everything is holding up and the wrist is strong. It does get tight in this cold Scottish weather, but it’s all about working hard now, getting the cobwebs out of the game and hopefully starting to play better golf.”
Coetzee has had a few events on the Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour to warm up for this week.
“I’ve played about five or six events. The first two were nerve wracking because I was testing out the wrist and it was tough on me not knowing whether it would hold up or not. I’m just trying to work through it now,” he said.
Still, Coetzee said the time off was valuable in terms of recalibrating, and also enjoying being a father.
“I wish I could’ve given myself some of these pointers when I was younger. It’s just about becoming more mature in your approach, and more strategic. It’s not just a hit-and-miss approach, but more doing what you know works, and doing it intentionally. I suppose that just comes with age.
“It’s also awesome to be a father. Emma is exactly what I needed in my career at this time — to be able to spend time with my baby and watch her grow and become a little human being. It’s one of the best gifts we get to have, and as a travelling sportsman it’s something we miss. So I’m fortunate to have had to deal with some stuff off the course, and the perk of it was I got to spend time with my child.”
As much as this week is one of the most popular on tour as a festival of links golf with a more relaxed pro-am format, Coetzee is focused on what he wants to achieve inside the ropes.
“I’ve got a job I’m working towards and I’ve still got a way to go to get back to my usual confident self. I don’t think any professional golfer is ever satisfied. Scottie Scheffler might be. But I’ve always been focused on what’s next. I think I’m lucky like that because golf is that kind of game where you’re always pushing forward and trying to get better.”
