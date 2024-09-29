Prima Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin celebrates on the podium after winning the Indonesian Grand at Mandalika International Street Circuit in Indonesia on September 29 2024. Picture: AJENG DINAR ULFIANA/REUTERS
Mandalika — Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin said he had learnt from past mistakes after banishing memories of his 2023 Indonesia Grand Prix nightmare with an assured victory in Mandalika on Sunday.
Heading into the home stretch of the season, Martin leads Ducati's twice champion Francesco Bagnaia by 21 points in the standings, a far cry from a year ago, when he crashed at the Indonesia GP to throw away his lead in the championship.
The Spaniard, who finished runner-up to Bagnaia in 2023, led Sunday’s race from start to finish after crashing in Saturday’s sprint.
“Today was a really difficult race to do because of yesterday’s crash but also last season’s crash. In the mental side I think it was really complicated,” Martin said.
“When I was on lap 13, I started to see some ghosts from last season, but then I went through that part of the race and everything was OK.
“I was really trying to manage it well, trying to close the line quite straight and not make the same mistake as yesterday. I’m happy that I improved from my mistakes.”
The 26-year-old said he was trying to remain grounded after winning his third race of the season.
“For sure every race weekend is different and this weekend I was maybe too confident. I felt really strong,” Martin added.
“I was too confident and then I did a mistake. So I need to be a bit more alert, let’s say. Let’s see what we can do next time.”
The MotoGP season has five races remaining, with Japanese Grand Prix being held at the Mobility Resort Motegi this weekend.
Jorge Martin buries Indonesia GP demons
Mandalika — Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin said he had learnt from past mistakes after banishing memories of his 2023 Indonesia Grand Prix nightmare with an assured victory in Mandalika on Sunday.
Heading into the home stretch of the season, Martin leads Ducati's twice champion Francesco Bagnaia by 21 points in the standings, a far cry from a year ago, when he crashed at the Indonesia GP to throw away his lead in the championship.
The Spaniard, who finished runner-up to Bagnaia in 2023, led Sunday’s race from start to finish after crashing in Saturday’s sprint.
“Today was a really difficult race to do because of yesterday’s crash but also last season’s crash. In the mental side I think it was really complicated,” Martin said.
“When I was on lap 13, I started to see some ghosts from last season, but then I went through that part of the race and everything was OK.
“I was really trying to manage it well, trying to close the line quite straight and not make the same mistake as yesterday. I’m happy that I improved from my mistakes.”
The 26-year-old said he was trying to remain grounded after winning his third race of the season.
“For sure every race weekend is different and this weekend I was maybe too confident. I felt really strong,” Martin added.
“I was too confident and then I did a mistake. So I need to be a bit more alert, let’s say. Let’s see what we can do next time.”
The MotoGP season has five races remaining, with Japanese Grand Prix being held at the Mobility Resort Motegi this weekend.
Reuters
Norris considers Ferrari more of a threat than Red Bull
Piastri wins in Baku as McLaren take over at the top
McLaren push Norris over Piastri in F1 title battle
Alpine and Honda in procedural breach of F1 cost cap
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Norris takes dominant win in Singapore
Verstappen riled by call for F1 drivers to mind their language
Verstappen has work cut out in Singapore
Norris considers Ferrari more of a threat than Red Bull
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.