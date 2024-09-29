Sport / Other Sport

Jorge Martin buries Indonesia GP demons

29 September 2024 - 17:05
by Aadi Nair
Prima Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin celebrates on the podium after winning the Indonesian Grand at Mandalika International Street Circuit in Indonesia on September 29 2024. Picture: AJENG DINAR ULFIANA/REUTERS
Prima Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin celebrates on the podium after winning the Indonesian Grand at Mandalika International Street Circuit in Indonesia on September 29 2024. Picture: AJENG DINAR ULFIANA/REUTERS

Mandalika — Pramac Racing’s Jorge Martin said he had learnt from past mistakes after banishing memories of his 2023 Indonesia Grand Prix nightmare with an assured victory in Mandalika on Sunday.

Heading into the home stretch of the season, Martin leads Ducati's twice champion Francesco Bagnaia by 21 points in the standings, a far cry from a year ago, when he crashed at the Indonesia GP to throw away his lead in the championship.

The Spaniard, who finished runner-up to Bagnaia in 2023, led Sunday’s race from start to finish after crashing in Saturday’s sprint.

“Today was a really difficult race to do because of yesterday’s crash but also last season’s crash. In the mental side I think it was really complicated,” Martin said.

“When I was on lap 13, I started to see some ghosts from last season, but then I went through that part of the race and everything was OK.

“I was really trying to manage it well, trying to close the line quite straight and not make the same mistake as yesterday. I’m happy that I improved from my mistakes.”

The 26-year-old said he was trying to remain grounded after winning his third race of the season.

“For sure every race weekend is different and this weekend I was maybe too confident. I felt really strong,” Martin added.

“I was too confident and then I did a mistake. So I need to be a bit more alert, let’s say. Let’s see what we can do next time.”

The MotoGP season has five races remaining, with Japanese Grand Prix being held at the Mobility Resort Motegi this weekend.

Reuters

Norris considers Ferrari more of a threat than Red Bull

McLaren shoot 20 points clear of faltering champions Red Bull
Sport
1 week ago

Piastri wins in Baku as McLaren take over at the top

McLaren are now 20 points clear of Red Bull in the standings with seven rounds remaining
Sport
2 weeks ago

McLaren push Norris over Piastri in F1 title battle

The UK driver is second overall and 62 points behind champion Verstappen with eight rounds remaining
Sport
2 weeks ago

Alpine and Honda in procedural breach of F1 cost cap

The 2023 season was the third year under cost cap restrictions for teams
Sport
2 weeks ago
