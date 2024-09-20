MARK ETHERIDGE: No inch given as Oakdale tug way to world title
20 September 2024 - 05:00
It’s rather fitting that SA’s gold medal-winning tug-of-war team at this year’s world championships in Mannheim, Germany all came from a school named Oakdale Agricultural School.
That is because despite their class being Under-18, these champions were all boys, yet men and all as strong as oak trees in the Closed Division...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.