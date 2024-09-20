KEVIN MCCALLUM: Toto was part of magical era of football
20 September 2024 - 05:00
Memories and farewells. There have been a few this week. Memories of a different time, when football was savoured in the anticipation rather than the overwhelming glut we now have to wallow through.
Memories and a farewell to the man who defined the 1990 World Cup. Salvatore Schillaci was Italy personified in 1990, the most famous man in his country, the most famous Italian in the world. His wild eyes, his goals and his passion were the essence of a great World Cup. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.