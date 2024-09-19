Gauff and Gilbert part company as coach looks ahead to ‘next chapter’

Coco Gauff and coach Brad Gilbert have parted ways. Picture: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports
New York — World No 6 Coco Gauff and coach Brad Gilbert are parting company after the player suffered a frustrating fourth-round exit from the US Open, Gilbert said on Wednesday, adding he was looking forward to the next chapter of his career.
Gilbert helped to coach Gauff to her first Grand Slam trophy in New York in 2023 but the player was unable to retain her title after disappointing, early departures from the US Open tune-up tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnati.
“Thanks to @CocoGauff and the entire team for an absolutely amazing summer run in 2023 and for 14 months of incredible team effort,” Gilbert, who got to No 4 in the world during a 13-year playing career, said on X.
“Coco, at just 20 years young, your future is incredibly bright, and I wish you nothing but continued success ahead. I’m excited for the next chapter in my coaching career.”
Gauff thanked her former coach in a social media post later on Wednesday.
“We had an incredible run and I wish you all the best in the future!” she wrote on X.
Gauff followed up her Major breakthrough in Flushing Meadows with semifinal berths at the Australian Open and French Open this year.
But there were clear signs of friction between her and fellow American Gilbert at Wimbledon, where she shouted in frustration at him during her fourth-round defeat against American Emma Navarro.
Elina Svitolina’s tennis season has ended, the Ukrainian said after she underwent surgery on her right foot to address a long-standing injury.
Svitolina came back from maternity leave in 2023 firing on all cylinders and reached the Wimbledon semifinals, but she said she had struggled throughout her 2024 campaign with the injury.
“So unfortunately my 2024 season is now in the history books, as I have had surgery on my foot today to correct a long-standing issue that I have been trying to manage throughout this year,” Svitolina said on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself in a hospital bed.
“It’s become harder to manage and has been impacting me more and more, not just with regard to tennis and training but in my everyday life too.”
Svitolina, 30, said she planned to return to the court in 2025.
“I am excited for the opportunity to focus on my recovery and come back even stronger than before,” she said.
Reuters
