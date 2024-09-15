Sport / Other Sport

Piastri wins in Baku as McLaren take over at the top

15 September 2024 - 17:02
by TUVAN GUMRUKCU
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Oscar Piastri of Australia and McLaren celebrates his victory at the Grand Prix of Azerbaijan on Sunday. Picture: DAN MULLAN/GETTY IMAGES
Oscar Piastri of Australia and McLaren celebrates his victory at the Grand Prix of Azerbaijan on Sunday. Picture: DAN MULLAN/GETTY IMAGES

Baku — Oscar Piastri won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and sent McLaren top of the constructors’ standings in a race that finished with a virtual safety car after a penultimate lap collision between Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.

Ferrari’s pole-sitter Charles L eclerc, who was overtaken by Piastri on the 20th of 51 laps and then battled nose-to-tail before his tyres faded, came second with George Russell inheriting third for Mercedes after the Sainz-Perez collision.

Red Bull’s Formula One leader Max Verstappen finished fifth, just behind his closest title rival Lando Norris, who started 15th for McLaren and ended up fourth with a bonus point for fastest lap.

Triple champion Verstappen’s lead over Norris, who reeled in a 15sec gap and passed the Dutch driver on lap 49 thanks to his fresher tyres, was cut from 62 points to 59.

McLaren are now 20 points clear of Red Bull in the standings with seven rounds remaining.

“That was probably the most stressful afternoon in my life,” said Piastri, after soaking up relentless pressure from Leclerc to take his second career win.

“It definitely goes down as one of the better races of my career.” 

The top two had duelled for lap after lap, with the Ferrari driver trying in vain to use the DRS drag reduction to get past Piastri until he faded and fell into the clutches of Perez and Sainz.

Fernando Alonso was sixth for Aston Martin with Williams benefiting from the late crash to see Alex Albon finish seventh with Argentine rookie Franco Colapinto following him home in eighth.

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton was ninth for Mercedes, after starting in the pit lane, and British rookie Oliver Bearman collected the final point for Haas as a stand-in for suspended Kevin Magnussen.

Bearman has now scored points for two different teams in his two races after making his race debut with Ferrari as a stand-in for appendicitis-stricken Sainz in March.

Perez tried and failed to pass Leclerc for second place on the penultimate lap and then found himself fourth as Sainz seized the opportunity to go past.

As the Spaniard and Mexican battled for third at turn two, the cars collided and went into the wall.

“What happened there?,” asked Sainz, with Perez asking the same thing in more colourful language.

Reuters

Top F1 designer Newey moves to Aston Martin

Newey said in May he was leaving champions Red Bull in search of new challenges
Sport
5 days ago

Marquez wins rain-hit San Marino Grand Prix after Martin’s gamble backfires

Marquez delivers a masterclass in damp conditions
Sport
1 week ago

All F1 teams comply with front-wing rules, governing body says

Technical checks carried out at every race
Sport
1 week ago

Leclerc stuns with home win for Ferrari at Monza

Italian fans go wild after Charles Leclerc risks tyres to secure victory at Italian Grand Prix
Sport
2 weeks ago

Top F1 designer Newey moves to Aston Martin

Newey said in May he was leaving champions Red Bull in search of new challenges
Sport
5 days ago

Marquez wins rain-hit San Marino Grand Prix after Martin’s gamble backfires

Marquez delivers a masterclass in damp conditions
Sport
1 week ago

All F1 teams comply with front-wing rules, governing body says

Technical checks carried out at every race
Sport
1 week ago

Leclerc stuns with home win for Ferrari at Monza

Italian fans go wild after Charles Leclerc risks tyres to secure victory at Italian Grand Prix
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Still much work ahead for Chiefs — Nabi
Sport / Soccer
2.
We could have scored seven or eight — Sundowns ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
MARK ETHERIDGE: All guns blazing for runners in ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Arsenal inch closer to leader City after Spurs win
Sport / Soccer
5.
Confusion and then the Sharks reign
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

McLaren push Norris over Piastri in F1 title battle

Sport / Other Sport

Alpine and Honda in procedural breach of F1 cost cap

Sport / Other Sport

Top F1 designer Newey moves to Aston Martin

Sport / Other Sport

Marquez wins rain-hit San Marino Grand Prix after Martin’s gamble backfires

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.