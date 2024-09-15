Hugo and Korb get the perfect blend for glory

Jean Hugo, left, and Ruan Korb savour their victory. Picture: Tyrone Winfield/Sunshine Tour
A lot goes into any win, and even more so a team victory. For Jean Hugo and Ruan Korb, there was an immense sense of gratitude at seeing it all come together as they claimed victory in the Bain’s Whisky Ubunye Championship at the Silver Lakes Golf and Wildlife Estate on Sunday.
With family and friends watching, the duo put the finishing touches to a commanding final round better ball performance as they finished on 20 under par with a closing 63.
It was Hugo’s second victory this season after his win in the Vodacom Origins of Golf in August. And Korb was delighted to win again after his last triumph in 2022.
“I’m very happy to be back in the winner’s circle. I thanked Jean on 18 for making that possible for me,” said Korb.
“You know, a lot of things have come together this season,” added Hugo. “Family life and that balance, and good friends, and then all the hard work. All of us out here work very hard behind the scenes.
“But I think it’s balance and contentment. That’s the secret. I think it also gives a lot of people hope that no matter what age you are we can all play this wonderful game. It’s brilliant. I’m blessed.”
The teams of Trevor Fisher Jnr and Stefan Wears-Taylor, and Jaco Ahlers and Michael Hollick, finished tied second on 16 under par.
Hugo and Korb finally got the fast start they were chasing all week and turned five under for their round, which had already distanced them from the field on a windy day at Silver Lakes.
With three straight birdies from the 13th they could enjoy a four-stroke lead playing the 18th.
“We’re very happy about the start. When we teed off we told each other that if we could just start a little faster than the last three rounds we can build some good momentum. The course played harder today. But we managed the wind well and Jean helped me a lot with the direction of the wind,” said Korb.
Hugo also thoroughly enjoyed a day when he could truly soak in the win.
“It was awesome today. I made a good putt for birdie on the first to set us off and then Ruan chipped in for eagle on two which was brilliant. We were looking great after nine holes and just wanted to keep each other calm out there. After the birdie on the 15th we could enjoy it coming in. You can never relax too much, but with the lead we had it was quite nice playing the 18th, just hitting the green, making the putt and enjoying the celebrations.”
