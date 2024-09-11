Sport / Other Sport

Canadian Conners joins Golf Challenge field

11 September 2024 - 13:40
by MICHAEL VLISMAS
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Corey Conners will be in the field for the Golf Challenge at Sun City in December. Picture: HARRY HOW/GETTY IMAGES
Corey Conners will be in the field for the Golf Challenge at Sun City in December. Picture: HARRY HOW/GETTY IMAGES

Corey Conners will join a rare club of Canadian professionals to have competed in the Nedbank Golf Challenge when he tees it up in “Africa’s Major” at Sun City from December 5-8.

Conners has confirmed his place in the field for this DP World Tour event which forms part of the 2025 Race to Dubai.

Conners will join Mike Weir as notable Canadian professionals to have played in the Golf Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club at Sun City.

The 32-year-old Conners heads to Sun City as a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, with his titles coming in the 2019 and 2023 Valero Texas Open.

He is also a member of the International Team for this year’s Presidents Cup, where he will compete under the captaincy of countryman Weir.

Conners’ performance in the Majors in 2024 was highlighted by a finish of tied ninth in the US Open. He has also had three top-10s in The Masters in his career.

Conners adds to a strong field already including defending champion Max Homa, the SA Olympic duo of Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Erik van Rooyen, and Sunshine Tour Order of Merit winner Ryan van Velzen. 

 

Scheffler adds FedExCup to growing résumé

US golfer first since Tiger Woods (2007) to win seven times on tour in one season
Sport
1 week ago

Broomhead ready to sweep up Gary & Vivienne Player Challenge title

Young golfer has a two-stroke lead going into the final round
Sport
1 week ago

Packed leaderboard chasing victory in Gary & Vivienne Player Challenge

There is a host of South Africans just one stroke behind England's James Mack
Sport
1 week ago

Scheffler bids to turn great regular season into FedExCup title

The world No 1 begins the Tour Championship this week with a two-stroke advantage on the field
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
I don’t have full confidence in Bafana and ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
NEIL MANTHORP: CSA results sound but funding ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Springboks rest several players for Argentina Test
Sport / Rugby
4.
Competition boosts Boks as Erasmus looks to 2027
Sport / Rugby
5.
De Kock's absence puts Proteas wicketkeepers in ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Scheffler adds FedExCup to growing résumé

Sport / Other Sport

Broomhead ready to sweep up Gary & Vivienne Player Challenge title

Sport / Other Sport

Packed leaderboard chasing victory in Gary & Vivienne Player Challenge

Sport / Other Sport

Scheffler bids to turn great regular season into FedExCup title

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.