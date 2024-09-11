Canadian Conners joins Golf Challenge field

Corey Conners will be in the field for the Golf Challenge at Sun City in December. Picture: HARRY HOW/GETTY IMAGES
Corey Conners will join a rare club of Canadian professionals to have competed in the Nedbank Golf Challenge when he tees it up in “Africa’s Major” at Sun City from December 5-8.
Conners has confirmed his place in the field for this DP World Tour event which forms part of the 2025 Race to Dubai.
Conners will join Mike Weir as notable Canadian professionals to have played in the Golf Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club at Sun City.
The 32-year-old Conners heads to Sun City as a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, with his titles coming in the 2019 and 2023 Valero Texas Open.
He is also a member of the International Team for this year’s Presidents Cup, where he will compete under the captaincy of countryman Weir.
Conners’ performance in the Majors in 2024 was highlighted by a finish of tied ninth in the US Open. He has also had three top-10s in The Masters in his career.
Conners adds to a strong field already including defending champion Max Homa, the SA Olympic duo of Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Erik van Rooyen, and Sunshine Tour Order of Merit winner Ryan van Velzen.
