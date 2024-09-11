Sport / Other Sport

Alpine and Honda in procedural breach of F1 cost cap

11 September 2024 - 17:23
by Alan Baldwin
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

London — All 10 Formula One teams complied with the cost cap for the second year in a row in 2023 but procedural breaches were identified for engine makers Alpine and Honda, the governing FIA said on Wednesday.

The 2023 season was the third year under cost cap restrictions for teams, who were limited to $138.6m, and the first for power unit manufacturers as the sport moves towards a new engine in 2026.

“The CCA (Cost Cap Administration) confirms that although Alpine Racing SAS and HRC (Honda Racing Corporation) have both been found to be in procedural breach, neither have exceeded the cost cap level,” the FIA said in a statement.

“Both Alpine Racing SAS and HRC have acted at all times in good faith and are currently co-operating with the CCA to finalise the matter.”

The FIA said the CCA intended to propose a settlement via an Accepted Breach Agreement (ABA) “considering the nature of the breach, the complexities of the new financial regulations... and the challenges associated with their first year of implementation”.

The procedural breaches were not detailed but could refer to late submissions of documents or errors in the documentation provided.

An ABA would entail a fine rather than any sporting penalty. Alpine are owned by Renault while Honda currently partner champions Red Bull but will power Aston Martin from 2026.

In 2022 Aston Martin were fined $450,000 for a procedural breach while Williams paid a $25,000 fine under an ABA in the same year for missing a deadline to file the team’s 2021 accounts.

The four other power unit manufacturers who have applied to compete in 2026 were in compliance. The 2023 engine regulations set a spending limit of $140.4m.

Reuters

All F1 teams comply with front-wing rules, governing body says

Technical checks carried out at every race
Sport
1 week ago

Leclerc stuns with home win for Ferrari at Monza

Italian fans go wild after Charles Leclerc risks tyres to secure victory at Italian Grand Prix
Sport
1 week ago

Norris has momentum as McLaren head for Monza

Sunday’s race is the last European round of the season
Sport
1 week ago

F1 constructors’ title now wide open, says Wolff

Mercedes boss says reigning champions Red Bull in danger of being overtaken
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
I don’t have full confidence in Bafana and ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
NEIL MANTHORP: CSA results sound but funding ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Springboks rest several players for Argentina Test
Sport / Rugby
4.
Competition boosts Boks as Erasmus looks to 2027
Sport / Rugby
5.
Man Utd pledge to improve on and off the pitch ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Top F1 designer Newey moves to Aston Martin

Sport / Other Sport

Marquez wins rain-hit San Marino Grand Prix after Martin’s gamble backfires

Sport / Other Sport

All F1 teams comply with front-wing rules, governing body says

Sport / Other Sport

Leclerc stuns with home win for Ferrari at Monza

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.