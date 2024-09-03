Failure for Puseletso Mabote after earlier equaling Paralympic record
Mabote ran a faster time in the heats than Ezra Frech did in winning the gold medal
03 September 2024 - 15:40
Paris — Puseletso Mabote cut a distraught figure as he attempted to digest his run in the final of the men’s T63 100m at the 2024 Paralympics at the Stade de France on Monday night.
Mabote, who had equalled the Paralympic record of 12.05sec in Sunday’s heats, had gone into the final with a lot of expectation given his performance of 24 hours earlier...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.