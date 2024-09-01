Leclerc stuns with home win for Ferrari at Monza

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc celebrates after winning the Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Italy, September 1 2024. Picture: Reuters/Massimo Pinca
Monza - Charles Leclerc gave Ferrari a stunning home Italian Grand Prix victory and sent the crowd wild with delight after nursing his tyres on a bold one-stop strategy to deny favourites McLaren a one-two finish.
Australian Oscar Piastri, who had seized the lead from pole-sitting McLaren teammate Lando Norris on the opening lap, finished runner-up with the title-chasing Briton third.
Both McLarens made two stops but the strategy unravelled when Leclerc eked out his set of hard tyres for 38 laps around Monza’s super fast circuit as the crowd roared him on.
The result left Norris 62 points behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who finished only sixth, with eight races remaining.
“Mama Mia, Mamma Mia,” screamed Leclerc over the car radio as he took the chequered flag waved by former Italy football player Alessandro Del Piero.
“It’s an incredible feeling,” Leclerc said before the podium celebrations. “I want to win Monza and Monaco every year and I have managed to do so. It is so, so special.”
Leclerc was 11 seconds clear with seven laps to go and 8.3 ahead with five remaining as the massed ranks of “tifosi” willed him on. He crossed the line 2.664 ahead.
“We considered a one-stop strategy the whole race but it was not possible with the amount of [tyre] graining I had,” said Norris, who had started the day 70 points behind Verstappen and hoping to gain far more.
“We are disappointed but Ferrari drove a better race.”
McLaren could also have taken the lead in the constructors' championship but ended the day still eight points behind Red Bull, down from a previous 30.
Carlos Sainz was fourth for Ferrari with the Italian team’s future driver Lewis Hamilton fifth for Mercedes.
George Russell was seventh for Mercedes with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez eighth and Alex Albon taking precious points for Williams in ninth.
Kevin Magnussen was 10th for Haas despite a 10 seconds penalty for causing a collision.
Leclerc stuns with home win for Ferrari at Monza
Piastri finishes runner-up and title-chasing Briton Norris takes third place
Monza - Charles Leclerc gave Ferrari a stunning home Italian Grand Prix victory and sent the crowd wild with delight after nursing his tyres on a bold one-stop strategy to deny favourites McLaren a one-two finish.
Australian Oscar Piastri, who had seized the lead from pole-sitting McLaren teammate Lando Norris on the opening lap, finished runner-up with the title-chasing Briton third.
Both McLarens made two stops but the strategy unravelled when Leclerc eked out his set of hard tyres for 38 laps around Monza’s super fast circuit as the crowd roared him on.
The result left Norris 62 points behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who finished only sixth, with eight races remaining.
“Mama Mia, Mamma Mia,” screamed Leclerc over the car radio as he took the chequered flag waved by former Italy football player Alessandro Del Piero.
“It’s an incredible feeling,” Leclerc said before the podium celebrations. “I want to win Monza and Monaco every year and I have managed to do so. It is so, so special.”
Leclerc was 11 seconds clear with seven laps to go and 8.3 ahead with five remaining as the massed ranks of “tifosi” willed him on. He crossed the line 2.664 ahead.
“We considered a one-stop strategy the whole race but it was not possible with the amount of [tyre] graining I had,” said Norris, who had started the day 70 points behind Verstappen and hoping to gain far more.
“We are disappointed but Ferrari drove a better race.”
McLaren could also have taken the lead in the constructors' championship but ended the day still eight points behind Red Bull, down from a previous 30.
Carlos Sainz was fourth for Ferrari with the Italian team’s future driver Lewis Hamilton fifth for Mercedes.
George Russell was seventh for Mercedes with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez eighth and Alex Albon taking precious points for Williams in ninth.
Kevin Magnussen was 10th for Haas despite a 10 seconds penalty for causing a collision.
Reuters
Norris has momentum as McLaren head for Monza
Verstappen needs a home win to end losing streak
Sainz to move from Ferrari to Williams in 2025
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
F1 constructors’ title now wide open, says Wolff
Norris ‘not thinking of F1 title’ after second win
Verstappen needs a home win to end losing streak
Sainz to move from Ferrari to Williams in 2025
Top sports psychologist joins Team SA in Paris
Piastri takes first F1 win amid team orders row
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.