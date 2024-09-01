Sport / Other Sport

Alan Hatherly conquers Olympic champ to win cross-country world title

The South African beat Frenchman Victor Koretzky with Englishman Thomas Pidcock, the winner in France last month, third

01 September 2024 - 20:31
by Sports staff
Alan Hatherly finishes third at the Paris Olympics last month, behind champion Briton Tom Pidcock and Frenchman Victor Koretzky. Picture: ALEX BROADWAY/GETTY IMAGES
Alan Hatherly finishes third at the Paris Olympics last month, behind champion Briton Tom Pidcock and Frenchman Victor Koretzky. Picture: ALEX BROADWAY/GETTY IMAGES

Alan Hatherly upstaged the Paris Games champion and silver medallist on Sunday as he won the cross-country Olympic race at the world championships in Andorra.

The South African, the bronze medallist at the Olympics, crossed the line in 1hr 9 min 51 sec to beat Frenchman Victor Koretzky by 22 sec with Englishman Thomas Pidcock, the winner in France last month, taking third place 39 sec off the pace.

Candice Lill ended fourth in the women’s Olympic race, clocking 1:11:04, just 4 sec off the podium.

On Friday Hatherly finished third behind Koretzky and Briton Charlie Aldridge in the cross-country short track event.

Olympic hero Walaza wins U20 world 100m in Lima

Matric pupil holds on to his lead down the track to take a surprise victory in 10.19sec
Sport
3 days ago

Olympic champ Ko completes Cinderella story with British Open win

New Zealand ace keeps her nerve at St Andrews Old Course to clinch third Major title
Sport
6 days ago

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Paris 2024 — the Afrolympics

These global Africans are true symbols of the globalisation of cultural identities
Opinion
1 week ago

Teen sprint medallists aim to avoid trappings of fame

There are sure to be money-spinning sponsorships and public attention on the sprinters
Sport
2 weeks ago
