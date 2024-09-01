Alan Hatherly finishes third at the Paris Olympics last month, behind champion Briton Tom Pidcock and Frenchman Victor Koretzky. Picture: ALEX BROADWAY/GETTY IMAGES
Alan Hatherly upstaged the Paris Games champion and silver medallist on Sunday as he won the cross-country Olympic race at the world championships in Andorra.
The South African, the bronze medallist at the Olympics, crossed the line in 1hr 9 min 51 sec to beat Frenchman Victor Koretzky by 22 sec with Englishman Thomas Pidcock, the winner in France last month, taking third place 39 sec off the pace.
Candice Lill ended fourth in the women’s Olympic race, clocking 1:11:04, just 4 sec off the podium.
On Friday Hatherly finished third behind Koretzky and Briton Charlie Aldridge in the cross-country short track event.
Alan Hatherly conquers Olympic champ to win cross-country world title
The South African beat Frenchman Victor Koretzky with Englishman Thomas Pidcock, the winner in France last month, third
Alan Hatherly upstaged the Paris Games champion and silver medallist on Sunday as he won the cross-country Olympic race at the world championships in Andorra.
The South African, the bronze medallist at the Olympics, crossed the line in 1hr 9 min 51 sec to beat Frenchman Victor Koretzky by 22 sec with Englishman Thomas Pidcock, the winner in France last month, taking third place 39 sec off the pace.
Candice Lill ended fourth in the women’s Olympic race, clocking 1:11:04, just 4 sec off the podium.
On Friday Hatherly finished third behind Koretzky and Briton Charlie Aldridge in the cross-country short track event.
Olympic hero Walaza wins U20 world 100m in Lima
Olympic champ Ko completes Cinderella story with British Open win
ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Paris 2024 — the Afrolympics
Teen sprint medallists aim to avoid trappings of fame
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Minister vows to reimburse parents of Olympic medallist Van Dyk
Team SA delivered great moments, but what’s the future?
Cyclist Alan Hatherly scoops SA’s second Olympic medal
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.