Broomhead ready to sweep up Gary & Vivienne Player Challenge title

Jonathan Broomhead holds a two-stroke lead going into the final round of the Gary & Vivienne Player Challenge. Picture: TYRONE WINFIELD/SUNSHINE TOUR
Jonathan Broomhead says it is crucial to get yourself into good positions at Kyalami Country Club and that is precisely what the 23-year-old did on Thursday as he earned himself a two-stroke lead going into the final round of the Gary & Vivienne Player Challenge.
Broomhead fired a brilliant 7 under par 65 in Thursday’s second round, leaving him at 12 under for the tournament. That round was made even more impressive as he did not get off to a good start at all, making bogey at the first two holes, both par-fours.
“I got off to a bad start thanks to a couple of bad swings that put me in bad positions and led to ‘simple’ bogeys,” Broomhead explained.
“But having done nicely in the first round and seeing a couple of guys shooting 9 under today, there was an 8 under and another 7 under too, I knew there were quite a few birdies out there.
“So it was just a case of having a mental shift after a shaky start when I missed a couple of fairways. I drove the ball very nicely after that, which put me in position to attack the flags and score. I hit the ball well and made some putts.”
With Andrew Williamson the other golfer to shoot 65 on Thursday, lifting him into second place on 10 under, tied with Martin Rohwer (67) and Yurav Premlall, who owned the 64 to continue his great recent form, Broomhead is clear about what he needs to do in the final round to get his second Sunshine Tour title after his impressive victory in the Tour Championship in April.
“I’ve kept going with the way I ended off last season by winning the Tour Champs, week-in, week-out I’m just trying to give myself opportunities and I’ve done that with five top-10 finishes this season.
“It’s going to be exciting tomorrow and I’ll just try to play the course as it is. It’s going to be colder, so that makes it tricky. But if you can hit the ball well off the tee and put yourself in good positions then there are a lot of birdies out there because you’ll get a lot of run with the course being so dry. It’s not such a long layout [6,631m] and if the bounces go your way then you’ll have a lot of short clubs into the greens,” Broomhead said.
In these conditions, two shots is a handy lead but not enough to feel completely confident of winning. Apart from the trio in second, with Rohwer having won three times on tour and Premlall having finished second and third twice each this season, there is plenty of winning pedigree near the top of the leaderboard.
Jean Hugo, the owner of 20 Sunshine Tour titles after his victory at Highland Gate two weeks ago, shot a 66 on Thursday to join Christiaan Burke (68) in fifth place on 9 under par, just three behind Broomhead.
Altin van der Merwe posted a fabulous 9 under 63 on Thursday to join nine-time Sunshine Tour winner Danie van Tonder (66), the champion in Eswatini three weeks ago, and the in-form Rookie of the Year standings leader Kyle de Beer (67) on 8 under, along with Jacques P de Villiers (69) and Ruan de Smidt (69).
Lyle Rowe was the other golfer to shoot a wonderful 63, lifting him to 7 under par, five off the lead, along with Christian Kriek (68), Rhys West (67) and Pierre Pellegrin (68).
Broomhead ready to sweep up Gary & Vivienne Player Challenge title
Young golfer has a two-stroke lead going into the final round
