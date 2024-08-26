Keegan Bradley captures BMW, leaps to fourth in FedExCup race

Keegan Bradley celebrates his victory at the BMW Championship on Sunday. Picture: CHRISTOPHER HANEWINCKEL-USA TODAY SPORTS
Castle Rock, Colorado — Keegan Bradley rode patriotic cheers to victory at the BMW Championship as he shot even-par 72 in the final round on Sunday for a 12-under-par 276 at Castle Pines Golf Club.
It capped a dramatic resurgence for Bradley, who was named the 2025 US Ryder Cup captain in July and was the last man in the field this week.
Yet, his seventh PGA Tour win means Bradley will enter the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta next week in fourth place at 6-under based on the staggered start used at the season's final tournament.
Bradley, who was not selected as a captain’s pick on the 2023 Ryder Cup team, heard cheers from the gallery of “Let’s go captain” and “U-S-A” everywhere he went. Bradley took a lead he would not relinquish with a par on the 537-yard, par-4 10th hole that broke a tie with Australian Adam Scott (72), who had a three-putt bogey on the hardest hole on the course.
World No 1 Scottie Scheffler (72) tied for 33rd at the BMW, but he enters East Lake as the top seed and will start at 10-under par. Xander Schauffele (71, tied for fifth) will be second at 8-under par and Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, who withdrew with a back injury from the BMW, will be third at 7-under.
Sam Burns shot a final-round-best 7-under-par 65 to finish tied for second with Scott and Sweden's Ludvig Aberg (71) at 11-under 277. It’s the fourth career runner-up finish for Burns, who had eight birdies in his round and narrowly missed a bunker shot on the par-4 18th hole that would have tied the lead.
Burns’ lone bogey on the par-5 14th slowed his rally, but he bounced back with consecutive birdies on No 16 and No 17 to enter the Tour Championship ninth in FedExCup points.
Australian Cam Davis (66) led the field with 24 birdies on the week and tied for fifth at 8-under 280 with Tommy Fleetwood of England (69) — who played his way into the Tour Championship as he moved from 31st to 22nd in the FedExCup standings — plus Schauffele and South Korea’s Si Woo Kim (70).
Chris Kirk (69) played his way into East Lake as he rose from 32nd to 26th after a tie for ninth with Sweden's Alex Noren (75).
Field Level Media
