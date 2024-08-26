Ingebrigtsen smashes world record, Duplantis soars to new pole vault mark

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen celebrates after breaking the world record while winning the men's 3000m steeplechase in the Diamond League Silesia in Chorzow, Poland on August 25 2024. Picture: ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL/ REUTERS
Bengaluru — Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen shattered the long-standing 3,000m world record by more than 3sec while Sweden’s Mondo Duplantis broke his own pole vault world record by clearing 6.26m at the Silesia Diamond League meeting in Poland on Sunday.
Ingebrigtsen finished in 7min 17.55sec, erasing the record set by Kenya’s Daniel Komen in 1996 when he ran 7:20.67. It was the longest-standing men’s athletics world record in individual track events.
The 23-year-old Norwegian was in shock when he crossed the line and looked at his time, putting his hands on his head in disbelief.
“It feels special, amazing. I was hoping to challenge the world record here but, based on my training, I can never predict exactly what kind of time I am capable of,” he said.
“I would not have imagined I could run 7:17, though. In the beginning, the pace felt really fast, but then I started to feel my way into the race and found a good rhythm.
“The 3,000 is a tough distance. After four-five laps, you feel the lactic acid, but you need to get going. The conditions were difficult with the heat today but it is the same for everyone.”
Three days ago, the Norwegian had exacted a small measure of revenge over American Cole Hocker by winning the 1,500m in Lausanne in 3:27.83, two weeks after Hocker shocked the Olympic field to win gold in Paris.
Ingebrigtsen finished ahead of a trio of Ethiopians, with Paris Olympics 10,000m silver medallist Berihu Aregawi second in a personal best and the third-fastest time in history (7:21.28). Yomif Kejelcha was third.
Duplantis broke the world record for the 10th time, beating the 6.25m he cleared after defending his Olympic title in Paris earlier this month, marking the third time this year he has broken his own record.
Such is his domination in the sport that the top 10 marks in the event all belong to the 24-year-old. The next best mark is 6.16m, held by France's 2012 Olympic champion Renaud Lavillenie.
The Swede easily won the competition at 6.00m and immediately moved the bar to the world record height of 6.26, clearing it on his second attempt before he raced to the track and fell to the ground in celebration.
“I know a lot of people came here to see me jump, so I wanted to put in a good showing for them,” Duplantis said.
Botswana's Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo won the 200m by 0.03sec ahead of the Dominican Republic’s Alexander Ogando while Kenneth Bednarek was third.
Other Olympic champions were beaten, with Emmanuel Wanyonyi coming second in the 800m behind Canada’s Marco Arop, while American Ryan Crouser was second-best to compatriot Joe Kovacs in the shot put.
Reuters
