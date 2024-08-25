Sport / Other Sport

Alcaraz backs himself to be fit for US Open after injury scare

The four-time Grand Slam champion stopped training in New York on Saturday as a precaution after twisting his ankle

25 August 2024 - 16:54
by Janina Nuno Rios and Trevor Stynes
Carlos Alcaraz says he is ready for the start of the US Open despite twisting his ankle during a training session. Picture: JAMIE SQUIRE/GETTY IMAGES
New York — Carlos Alcaraz said he will be “at 100%” for the US Open despite stopping his training in New York on Saturday as a precaution after twisting his ankle.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz has dealt with a number of injuries in recent times, including an ankle injury that forced him to withdraw in the first round of the Rio Open earlier in 2024.

Alcaraz’s injury worries returned on Saturday, leading him to suspend his training session with Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo. However, the Spaniard said he never feared for his participation in the tournament.

“I just stopped my practice for precaution. I didn’feel comfortable enough to keep practising just in case if everything is going to be worse,” Alcaraz said.

“A few hours later, I feel good. Tomorrow I will try to be practising again without thinking about it.

“I wasn’t worried at all for my US Open participation. I was angry because I don’t want to stop the practice, to respect Cerundolo as well.

“Tomorrow or in two days I’m going to be my at 100%, for sure. It’s about time.”

The 21-year-old begins his tournament at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday against Australian Li Tu as he chases a second US Open title after winning in 2022.

Alcaraz said he hoped to approach important matches with a better mentality after his disappointment at losing to Novak Djokovic in the final of the Olympics earlier in August.

“It was a difficult moment for me, losing the gold medal in a really close match that I had opportunities,” he said.

“But in front of me I had a really good player and he deserved it. So days after the Olympics I realise that I won the silver medal, a great achievement that I have to be proud of.

“I try to keep going and learn about this. The next important matches of my career I will deal in a different way or a better way than I did in Olympics.”

Alcaraz, who last week lost to Gael Monfils in the Cincinnati Open Round of 32, said he was not worried about having played few hard-court matches before the year’s final Grand Slam.

“Heading into Roland Garros, I hadn’t played too many matches on clay, and it was a good result. In Wimbledon, same thing,” added the Spaniard who has won the last two Majors.

For Naomi Osaka, returning to the US Open is all about rekindling some childhood nostalgia rather than going back to the scene of her success, the Japanese player said.

Since returning to action after a 15-month maternity break in January, Osaka has struggled to recapture the form that earned her the US Open title in 2018 and 2020. In her most recent outing, she went out in the second round of qualifying at the Cincinnati Open.

Born in Japan but raised in New York, Osaka will hope for a better return to the US Open than she had in Australia, where she had also won twice, going out at the first hurdle to Caroline Garcia.

“I feel like, throughout the year I have had really hard matches, and it kind of dipped my confidence a little,” Osaka said.

“I do think coming to this specific tournament helps me out. But also, whenever I step foot here, I don’t really think about the two tournaments I won.

“I just think about how I felt when I was a kid, because I did grow up coming here, and I have such vivid memories of watching my favourite players. It’s more of a childhood nostalgia that I really enjoy.”

