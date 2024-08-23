KEVIN MCCALLUM: Where the sun never sets on corrupt sports officials

Dricus du Plessis of SA lands a punch on Israel Adesanya of Nigeria during their middleweight title bout at UFC 305 at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Picture: EPA/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT
To Nigeria we head, to the sports headlines, where hyperbole runs merrily amok and the sun never sets on a sad, defeated or corrupt Nigerian athlete or official.
To Pulse Sports: “Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya’s neck,” read the header on the report of the UFC world title fight won by Du Plessis this past weekend. A picture of Du Plessis with Adesanya in a neck hold told you all they wanted you to know before a reluctant follow-up of “South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305”.
Pulse Sports posted a picture of Mark Zuckerberg in 2023 doing to Adesanya what Zuckerberg has been doing to the world since 2004: “Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria’s UFC champion in new photos.” The caption? “We both have South Africans to deal with.”
Zuckerberg was called out by Elon Musk, described by Pulse as a “mysterious businessman”, on X for a cage fight. Musk was very up for it on social media. Then Musk wasn’t up for it, claiming he needed surgery or was busy cleaning smudged orange makeup off his lips.
“Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me,” said Zuckerberg on Threads. You go, girl.
To the Guardian of Lagos we go: “Freedom at last for Samson Siasia.” “Freedom is Samson Siasia’s birthday gift!” trumpeted the Sport Village Square.
Samson Siasia turned 57 on August 14. On August 16 his five-year ban from all footballing activities ended. Fifa banned him for life in 2019 for agreeing “to receive bribes in relation to the manipulation of matches”. The Court of Arbitration for Sport reduced the ban to five years as it “determined the imposition of a life ban to be disproportionate for a first offence which was committed passively”.
Siasia is a Nigerian legend. He played for the Super Eagles at the 1994 World and won Afcon the same year. He coached the under-23 team to silver and then bronze at the 2008 and 2016 Olympics. He had two spells as the coach of the Super Eagles from 2010-11 and again in 2016.
Siasia was also in email contact with Wilson Raj Perumal, a match-fixer. Fifa had been investigating Singapore-born Perumal. He started helping the authorities with their inquiries. Perumal told Al-Jazeera he fixed Nigeria’s 2010 World Cup qualifier against Kenya.
“I wish to be transparent with you in this matter. I am going to take over a club. I want to engage you as the head coach. It is an Australia[n] ‘A’ league team. You know my nature of business. I will personally bring in five players and dictate the show,” wrote Perumal to Siasia, according to the Punch newspaper of Lagos.
“You will do your coaching job and play along. I will not drag you into what I am doing. My players will take instructions from me. You will have just close one eye and do your coaching job. There is no relegation in this league. No-one can fire you. What amount will u be asking for as salary?”
Fifa emailed Siasia to invite him to a hearing to chat about Perumal. He didn’t reply because, he claims, he missed those emails, just like the dog ate your homework.
Journalist and presenter Colin Udoh wrote on ESPN that Siasia “infamously hates anything to do with technology. So much so that even sending him an email has historically been an exercise in futility. Between 2010 and 2011, while he was Nigeria coach, I was the team press officer, and we had huge battles when he would not respond to, or even read, emails.”
“I was surprised when I got a call telling me I had been banned. I think it was the NFF president [Amaju Pinnick] who called me,” Siasia told Udoh, saying he only found out he was banned at the same time as everyone else. “He asked if I had received any email from Fifa and I told him no.”
Yet, he managed to read emails from Perumal, whom, he claimed he had “never met before in my life”. Well, apart from that picture of him “standing beside Perumal during the Eagles’ Intercontinental Cup tourney in Malaysia,” noted Punch.
None of this has dissuaded what the Guardian calls an “underground lobby” in Nigeria from pushing for Siasia to take over the vacant Super Eagles position to “stop the hiring of an expatriate coach who will suck the nation of foreign exchange”.
There has been a lot of sucking in Nigeria this week.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Where the sun never sets on corrupt sports officials
Nigerian sports headlines are fully of merry hyperbole
To Nigeria we head, to the sports headlines, where hyperbole runs merrily amok and the sun never sets on a sad, defeated or corrupt Nigerian athlete or official.
To Pulse Sports: “Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya’s neck,” read the header on the report of the UFC world title fight won by Du Plessis this past weekend. A picture of Du Plessis with Adesanya in a neck hold told you all they wanted you to know before a reluctant follow-up of “South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305”.
Pulse Sports posted a picture of Mark Zuckerberg in 2023 doing to Adesanya what Zuckerberg has been doing to the world since 2004: “Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria’s UFC champion in new photos.” The caption? “We both have South Africans to deal with.”
Zuckerberg was called out by Elon Musk, described by Pulse as a “mysterious businessman”, on X for a cage fight. Musk was very up for it on social media. Then Musk wasn’t up for it, claiming he needed surgery or was busy cleaning smudged orange makeup off his lips.
“Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me,” said Zuckerberg on Threads. You go, girl.
To the Guardian of Lagos we go: “Freedom at last for Samson Siasia.” “Freedom is Samson Siasia’s birthday gift!” trumpeted the Sport Village Square.
Samson Siasia turned 57 on August 14. On August 16 his five-year ban from all footballing activities ended. Fifa banned him for life in 2019 for agreeing “to receive bribes in relation to the manipulation of matches”. The Court of Arbitration for Sport reduced the ban to five years as it “determined the imposition of a life ban to be disproportionate for a first offence which was committed passively”.
Siasia is a Nigerian legend. He played for the Super Eagles at the 1994 World and won Afcon the same year. He coached the under-23 team to silver and then bronze at the 2008 and 2016 Olympics. He had two spells as the coach of the Super Eagles from 2010-11 and again in 2016.
Siasia was also in email contact with Wilson Raj Perumal, a match-fixer. Fifa had been investigating Singapore-born Perumal. He started helping the authorities with their inquiries. Perumal told Al-Jazeera he fixed Nigeria’s 2010 World Cup qualifier against Kenya.
“I wish to be transparent with you in this matter. I am going to take over a club. I want to engage you as the head coach. It is an Australia[n] ‘A’ league team. You know my nature of business. I will personally bring in five players and dictate the show,” wrote Perumal to Siasia, according to the Punch newspaper of Lagos.
“You will do your coaching job and play along. I will not drag you into what I am doing. My players will take instructions from me. You will have just close one eye and do your coaching job. There is no relegation in this league. No-one can fire you. What amount will u be asking for as salary?”
Fifa emailed Siasia to invite him to a hearing to chat about Perumal. He didn’t reply because, he claims, he missed those emails, just like the dog ate your homework.
Journalist and presenter Colin Udoh wrote on ESPN that Siasia “infamously hates anything to do with technology. So much so that even sending him an email has historically been an exercise in futility. Between 2010 and 2011, while he was Nigeria coach, I was the team press officer, and we had huge battles when he would not respond to, or even read, emails.”
“I was surprised when I got a call telling me I had been banned. I think it was the NFF president [Amaju Pinnick] who called me,” Siasia told Udoh, saying he only found out he was banned at the same time as everyone else. “He asked if I had received any email from Fifa and I told him no.”
Yet, he managed to read emails from Perumal, whom, he claimed he had “never met before in my life”. Well, apart from that picture of him “standing beside Perumal during the Eagles’ Intercontinental Cup tourney in Malaysia,” noted Punch.
None of this has dissuaded what the Guardian calls an “underground lobby” in Nigeria from pushing for Siasia to take over the vacant Super Eagles position to “stop the hiring of an expatriate coach who will suck the nation of foreign exchange”.
There has been a lot of sucking in Nigeria this week.
Read more by Kevin McCallum
KEVIN MCCALLUM: More can be less for Olympic hosts
KEVIN MCCALLUM: A bow and smiles for Paris at the Games of Lyles, Chiles and Biles
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Some less than helpful advice SA’s Olympic athletes
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Gareth Southgate — the nearly manager, and his team that came ever so close
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.