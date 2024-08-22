Spanish athlete with albinism fled Mali, now chases Paris gold

Adiaratou Iglesias hopes to add to her medal haul at the Paris Paralympics. Picture: REUTERS
Lugo, Spain — When Adiaratou Iglesias crossed the finish line at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, she did not know she had bagged a gold in the women's 100m T13 race until she was told.
The visually-impaired Spanish athlete, who goes by Adi and also won a 400m silver in Tokyo, said she now dreamed of hearing her adoptive family shout “gold” when she completes her races at the Paris Games next week.
Iglesias was born in Mali with albinism, a genetic condition that inhibits the production of melanin which pigments the skin, hair and eyes. Albinism impairs her visual perception by 90%, but thick corrective eyewear allows her to see around 20%.
“I don’t know anything when I cross the finish line because I can’t see what’s on my sides,” the 25-year-old told Reuters.
Iglesias said her biological parents decided to send her to Spain when she was 11 to prevent her from suffering attacks based on her albinism.
In some countries in sub-Saharan Africa, people with albinism are sometimes killed for their body parts, which are prized in ritual witchcraft.
As a child, Iglesias used to run errands for her mother in Bamako, and she invariably did it as quickly as possible.
“I’ve always loved running and been passionate about it but I couldn’t [practise athletics] due to life circumstances until 2014,” she said, crediting the support from her adoptive mother, Lina Iglesias, without which “this never would’ve been possible”.
After spending time at a children’s shelter in northern Spain, Iglesias was adopted in 2013 and moved to the northwestern city of Lugo, obtaining Spanish citizenship.
Lina, 60, held back tears and beamed with pride when asked what it would mean to hug her daughter after winning in Paris. “It’d be a big thrill for me but not much more than what I feel each time I see her run or win.”
Last year, Iglesias was invited by the European Commission to talk about combating hate speech and hate crimes.
Spanish athlete with albinism fled Mali, now chases Paris gold
Lugo, Spain — When Adiaratou Iglesias crossed the finish line at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, she did not know she had bagged a gold in the women's 100m T13 race until she was told.
The visually-impaired Spanish athlete, who goes by Adi and also won a 400m silver in Tokyo, said she now dreamed of hearing her adoptive family shout “gold” when she completes her races at the Paris Games next week.
Iglesias was born in Mali with albinism, a genetic condition that inhibits the production of melanin which pigments the skin, hair and eyes. Albinism impairs her visual perception by 90%, but thick corrective eyewear allows her to see around 20%.
“I don’t know anything when I cross the finish line because I can’t see what’s on my sides,” the 25-year-old told Reuters.
Iglesias said her biological parents decided to send her to Spain when she was 11 to prevent her from suffering attacks based on her albinism.
In some countries in sub-Saharan Africa, people with albinism are sometimes killed for their body parts, which are prized in ritual witchcraft.
As a child, Iglesias used to run errands for her mother in Bamako, and she invariably did it as quickly as possible.
“I’ve always loved running and been passionate about it but I couldn’t [practise athletics] due to life circumstances until 2014,” she said, crediting the support from her adoptive mother, Lina Iglesias, without which “this never would’ve been possible”.
After spending time at a children’s shelter in northern Spain, Iglesias was adopted in 2013 and moved to the northwestern city of Lugo, obtaining Spanish citizenship.
Lina, 60, held back tears and beamed with pride when asked what it would mean to hug her daughter after winning in Paris. “It’d be a big thrill for me but not much more than what I feel each time I see her run or win.”
Last year, Iglesias was invited by the European Commission to talk about combating hate speech and hate crimes.
Reuters
Sithole targets gold at Paralympics
Integrity body accused of double standards as Sinner escapes doping ban
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.