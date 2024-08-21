SA Wheelchair star Lucas Sithole after he was handed a top-of-the range Mercedes Benz Vito minibus ftom Nyatee Foundation on Monday. Picture: Supplied.
Wheelchair tennis star Lucas Sithole has set his sights on a gold medal at the Paralympic Games in Paris.
The Games take place from August 28 to September 8 and Sithole says he wants to achieve a historic milestone for SA in wheelchair tennis.
The 37-year-old became the first African to win a grand slam at the US Open in 2013 and wants to add a Paralympic medal to his collection.
“For me, going into this Paralympics I’m very confident because I have been working with my coach for the last two months preparing hard mentally and physically,” Sithole said.
“I’m also trying to maintain my body by not doing too much so that when I get there I can perform, because that’s my goal. I’m going to give it my best. I’m going there to rewrite the history books because I know no-one from Africa has won a medal in wheelchair tennis in the Paralympics, so I would love to be the first one ... like I did with the US Open.”
Despite the challenges that lie ahead at the Paralympics, Sithole remains optimistic that he will do well and cannot wait to start.
“For me, it will depend on the draw and who I’m going to play. At least I know all the guys that are on the circuit,” he said.
“I know how I must play if I meet a particular player, and how I must change the game plan if I meet a particular player. Everything is on set ... I have watched their videos and analysed their play and whoever I meet I’m ready.”
Sithole targets gold at Paralympics
