Integrity body accused of double standards as Sinner escapes doping ban

Denis Shapovalov was among players who called out what they said are double standards in the game after world No 1 Jannik Sinner was cleared of wrongdoing despite failing two drug tests this year.
The International Tennis Integrity Agency (Itia) said on Tuesday an independent tribunal had cleared Sinner to continue competing. Former top 10 player Shapovalov was among those quick to suggest the Italian received preferential treatment.
“Can’t imagine what every other player that got banned for contaminated substances is feeling right now,” the Canadian wrote on social media. “Different rules for different players.”
Sinner’s representatives said they would not respond to opinions on social media.
“Jannik has been found innocent after a rigorous process and a detailed review by an independent panel,” his team added. “It is not for us to answer comments made on social media.”
The Italian’s coach, Darren Cahill, told ESPN they wanted to move on from the episode.
“We’re not looking for any sorrow or anything because we are quite thankful there is no ban attached,” he said.
“He would never, ever intentionally do anything and he’s in a situation which is incredibly unfortunate.”
Sinner tested positive for clostebol at Indian Wells in March with low quantities of the banned substance found in his system again after another test days later but the 23-year-old successfully challenged automatic provisional suspensions.
He is now free to compete at the August 26-September 8 US Open, the final Grand Slam of the year.
Sinner, who lost in the Indian Wells semifinals, was stripped of 400 ranking points and $325,000 in prize money.
The Australian Open champion, who maintains his innocence, said the substance entered his system after receiving massages from his physiotherapist, who had used a spray containing clostebol for his own finger wound.
The Itia, an independent body established in 2021 by the governing bodies of the sport, said it had consulted experts who concluded Sinner’s explanation was credible and therefore it did not oppose his appeals to lift the provisional suspensions.
Former doubles British No 1 Tara Moore, who was sidelined for 19 months for failing a drug test before being cleared in 2023, took to social media to point out the contrast between how her case and Sinner’s had been handled.
“I guess only the top players’ images matter,” Moore wrote.
“I guess only the independent tribunal’s opinion on the top players is taken as sound and right. Yet, they question them in my case. Just makes no sense.”
Former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended in October 2022 and later banned for four years for two separate antidoping rule violations.
It was reduced to nine months in March after an appeal in the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Australian Nick Kyrgios was another to criticise the decision.
“Ridiculous — whether it was accidental or planned,” the 2022 Wimbledon finalist wrote on social media. “You get tested twice with a banned [steroid] substance … you should be gone for two years.”
