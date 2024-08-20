Sinner bags Cincinnati Open as he overcomes injury to beat Tiafoe

Jannik Sinner with the Rookwood Cup championship trophy after beating Frances Tiafoe in the Cincinnati Open. Picture: USA TODAY SPORTS/THE CINCINNATTI INQUIRER/SAM GREENE
World No 1 Jannik Sinner beat Frances Tiafoe 7-6(4) 6-2 at the Cincinnati Open final on Monday, showing that despite recent health struggles he will still be the man to beat at the upcoming US Open.
The 23-year-old, who has been struggling over the past few months with a hip issue and who missed the Paris Olympics due to tonsillitis, was error-prone to start the contest and came up limping after several points in the tight first set.
But he found his game in the tiebreak, absorbing the American’s powerful serve on set point and Tiafoe’s next shot sailed long to hand the Italian the opener.
Tiafoe, who has struggled to find momentum and wins this season, could not take advantage of his three break point opportunities in the first set and fell into a 2-0 hole to start the second from which he was unable to recover.
Sinner rifled a forehand winner up the line for a 4-1 lead in the second and completed the win with an unreturnable serve on match point.
Sinner’s triumph at the Masters 1000 event follows his Grand Slam breakthrough at the Australian Open in January and is his fifth title of the year and first at the tournament in Ohio.
Sinner has now shown that he can win even when not 100% healthy, an attribute he may need to use at Flushing Meadows where defending champion Novak Djokovic and world No 3 Carlos Alcaraz are the other hot favourites.
Tiafoe will rise to world No 20 and will take the confidence into the upcoming US Open, where he was a semifinalist in 2022, after his gutsy three-set win over Dane Holger Rune in Sunday’s semifinal.
In the women’s final Aryna Sabalenka harnessed her powerful serve to subdue American Jessica Pegula 6-3 7-5, sending a message ahead of the US Open.
The twice Australian Open dropped only nine points on serve and hit 10 aces as she overcame some jitters late in the second set in an otherwise confident performance to pick up her sixth WTA 1000 title.
Pegula had appeared to be in good form after she retained her title in Toronto recently but she struggled with her serve, with five double faults.
Sabalenka got the break in the fourth game after Pegula whacked a forehand into the net and the Belarusian built on the momentum with a hold to love in the fifth, closing out the first set with an unreturnable serve.
She sent over a barrage of powerful forehands to get another break in the opening game of the second set but helped Pegula to get her lone break point with a double fault and a pair of unforced errors in the 10th game.
Sabalenka broke back immediately, however, and blew kisses to the crowd after she forced her opponent into an error on match point. She will move one spot up to No 2 in the rankings ahead of the US Open, which starts next week.
Reuters
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.