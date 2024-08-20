Sport / Other Sport

Rising SA star Van Velzen to make Golf Challenge debut

20 August 2024 - 15:40
by MICHAEL VLISMAS
Ryan van Velzen, this year's Sunshone Tour Order of Merit winner, makes his debut at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in December. Picture: SUNSHINE TOUR
Ryan van Velzen makes his debut in the DP World Tour’s Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City from December 5-8 as the face of a new generation of young SA professionals seeking to make their mark in “Africa’s Major”

Van Velzen secured his place in a stellar international field thanks to a stellar performance on the Sunshine Tour last season where he won the Order of Merit.

The 22-year-old will join compatriots Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Erik van Rooyen as well as defending champion Max Homa from the US among the early stars announced for this year’s event.

The $6m tournament is part of the DP World Tour’s Opening Swing, the first of five Global Swings on the 2025 Race to Dubai.

“It’s a privilege to have qualified to play in the Nedbank Golf Challenge and to be there with the best players in the world. I’ve been to the Golf Challenge a few times with my dad and friends and I watched Lee Westwood and Tommy Fleetwood win it,” said Van Velzen. 

The rising star of SA golf is already a three-time winner on the Sunshine Tour and has earned himself a DP World Tour card for the 2025 season. This year he also made his Major debut in The PGA Championship followed by the Open.

“Winning the Sunshine Tour Order of Merit last season was amazing. I mean, to win against some of the top players in the country and to perform at that level for such a long season is a great achievement. It just gave me a sense of belonging and confidence,” Van Velzen said.

Over the years the Golf Challenge has rewarded several of SA’s promising professionals with a place in the field thanks to their winning the Order of Merit on the Sunshine Tour, including Bezuidenhout, Zander Lombard, Thriston Lawrence, George Coetzee and Ockie Strydom.

