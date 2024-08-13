Minister vows to reimburse parents of Olympic medallist Van Dyk

Jo-Ane van Dyk of SA shows off her silver medal on the podium after the women's javelin throw final at the 2024 Olympics Games. Picture: ALVARO DIAZ/EUROPA PRESS/GETTY IMAGES
Sport, arts & culture minister Gayton McKenzie has promised to reimburse the parents of Olympic javelin silver medallist Jo-Ane van Dyk.
Van Dyk won her medal without much support from official structures at home. Her parents dug deep in their pockets for her to continue competing after finishing her studies in Potchefstroom.
McKenzie said the Van Dyks will have every cent spent in preparing and getting her to France paid back.
“This morning [Tuesday] I spoke to Jo-Ane van Dyk,” McKenzie said as medallists Tatjana Smith, Bayanda Walaza and Bradley Nkoana were welcomed back from Paris at OR Tambo International Airport.
“She is everywhere in the media complaining her parents had to use their last money to get her there. I had a long chat and listened to her and I promise we are going to make sure we give her father his money back.
Sport Minister Gayton Mckenzie says the department will reimburse the parents of Olympic javelin silver medalist Jo-Ane van Dyk. pic.twitter.com/hsSxzEBd8e
“I am told her father put himself in debt and I commit today publicly the department should give him his money back because that investment paid off.
“There are a lot of things that should not have happened such as many government officials and superfans going on these trips. People are flying business class while the athletes are struggling — in my own office I am cutting on travelling for officials.
“Someone in my office said they want to go to Paris and I asked, ‘which sporting code are you doing?’ They said they are going there to help but we don’t need them there — it is only people who must be there who will be there.
“We must be honest about these things — for some people they were going there on holiday. Myself and the deputy minister [Peace Mabe] didn’t go at the same time. I went and she travelled when I came back.”
Van Dyk’s Olympic silver effort was one of three SA medals not funded through the operation excellence (OpEx) programme run by the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee.
The others are bronze medallist mountain biker Alan Hatherly, who is believed to have turned down the OpEx offer, and the Blitzboks, who are run by SA Rugby.
Minister vows to reimburse parents of Olympic medallist Van Dyk
Gayton McKenzie says family will get money back spent on preparation and travelling costs
Sport, arts & culture minister Gayton McKenzie has promised to reimburse the parents of Olympic javelin silver medallist Jo-Ane van Dyk.
Van Dyk won her medal without much support from official structures at home. Her parents dug deep in their pockets for her to continue competing after finishing her studies in Potchefstroom.
McKenzie said the Van Dyks will have every cent spent in preparing and getting her to France paid back.
“This morning [Tuesday] I spoke to Jo-Ane van Dyk,” McKenzie said as medallists Tatjana Smith, Bayanda Walaza and Bradley Nkoana were welcomed back from Paris at OR Tambo International Airport.
“She is everywhere in the media complaining her parents had to use their last money to get her there. I had a long chat and listened to her and I promise we are going to make sure we give her father his money back.
“I am told her father put himself in debt and I commit today publicly the department should give him his money back because that investment paid off.
“There are a lot of things that should not have happened such as many government officials and superfans going on these trips. People are flying business class while the athletes are struggling — in my own office I am cutting on travelling for officials.
“Someone in my office said they want to go to Paris and I asked, ‘which sporting code are you doing?’ They said they are going there to help but we don’t need them there — it is only people who must be there who will be there.
“We must be honest about these things — for some people they were going there on holiday. Myself and the deputy minister [Peace Mabe] didn’t go at the same time. I went and she travelled when I came back.”
Van Dyk’s Olympic silver effort was one of three SA medals not funded through the operation excellence (OpEx) programme run by the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee.
The others are bronze medallist mountain biker Alan Hatherly, who is believed to have turned down the OpEx offer, and the Blitzboks, who are run by SA Rugby.
Brittney Griner says gold medal extra special after Russian prison
Smith wants to help find swimming talent
Jamaica’s sprint dominance comes to a sudden end in Paris
Sinner shrugs off injury ahead of Cincinnati
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Smith wants to help find swimming talent
Brittney Griner says gold medal extra special after Russian prison
Jamaica’s sprint dominance comes to a sudden end in Paris
Sinner shrugs off injury ahead of Cincinnati
Scheffler gets huge bonus for standout PGA Tour season
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.