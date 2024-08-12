Gold medalist Scottie Scheffler of Team US poses on the podium at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, August 4 2024. Picture: ANDREW REDINGTON/GETTY IMAGES
Toronto — Olympic champion and world No 1 Scottie Scheffler has pocketed $8m for finishing top of the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 list that highlights season-long performance, the PGA Tour said on Monday.
Scheffler won six tournaments during the PGA Tour's 2024 season, including four Signature Events and a second career Major championship at the Masters.
“It’s been an incredible year for me on and off the course, so to finish up the regular season by earning the top spot in the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 is an honour,” Scheffler said.
“Every year I try to perform and compete to the best of my abilities, so this award really represents the hard work put in throughout the course of the season with the support of my family and team.”
In March, Scheffler got his first win of 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which began a series of four wins in five starts, including triumphs at The Players Championship, Masters and RBC Heritage.
He went on to win the Memorial Tournament and Travelers Championship to claim four of the eight Signature Events on the season.
After his excellent regular season, Scheffler won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics where he began the final round four shots back of the co-leaders, but fired a closing nine-under-par 62 to triumph by one stroke.
As part of the Comcast Business Tour Top 10, a $40m bonus is shared among the top-10 finishers in the FedExCup regular season standings.
Reigning PGA Championship and British Open winner Xander Schauffele ($6m) and Rory McIlroy ($4.8m) finished second and third, respectively, while Collin Morikawa ($4.4m) and Wyndham Clark ($4m) rounded out the top five. Reuters
Scheffler gets huge bonus for standout PGA Tour season
Scheffler won six tournaments during the PGA Tour's 2024 season
Toronto — Olympic champion and world No 1 Scottie Scheffler has pocketed $8m for finishing top of the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 list that highlights season-long performance, the PGA Tour said on Monday.
Scheffler won six tournaments during the PGA Tour's 2024 season, including four Signature Events and a second career Major championship at the Masters.
“It’s been an incredible year for me on and off the course, so to finish up the regular season by earning the top spot in the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 is an honour,” Scheffler said.
“Every year I try to perform and compete to the best of my abilities, so this award really represents the hard work put in throughout the course of the season with the support of my family and team.”
In March, Scheffler got his first win of 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which began a series of four wins in five starts, including triumphs at The Players Championship, Masters and RBC Heritage.
He went on to win the Memorial Tournament and Travelers Championship to claim four of the eight Signature Events on the season.
After his excellent regular season, Scheffler won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics where he began the final round four shots back of the co-leaders, but fired a closing nine-under-par 62 to triumph by one stroke.
As part of the Comcast Business Tour Top 10, a $40m bonus is shared among the top-10 finishers in the FedExCup regular season standings.
Reigning PGA Championship and British Open winner Xander Schauffele ($6m) and Rory McIlroy ($4.8m) finished second and third, respectively, while Collin Morikawa ($4.4m) and Wyndham Clark ($4m) rounded out the top five. Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.