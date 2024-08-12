LIV suspends Graeme McDowell for banned substance

LIV Golf suspended Northern Irishman Graeme McDowell for one event on Sunday for violating its antidoping policy.
LIV said McDowell was found to have used a decongestant that included a banned substance, R-methamphetamine (levo-methamphetamine), during LIV Golf Nashville in June.
McDowell will be ineligible to play LIV Golf Greenbrier this coming week in West Virginia. He was also fined $125,000, and the points he and his team (Smash GC) accrued at LIV Golf Nashville will be disqualified.
Smash GC, captained by Brooks Koepka, placed 12th out of 13 teams at Nashville with a team score of 12 under par.
“Ahead of LIV Nashville, I was struggling with severe congestion that was affecting my sleep,” McDowell said. “In an effort to manage it, I used a generic Vicks nasal decongestant without realising it might be on the banned list.
“As a professional golfer, I understand the importance of checking all medications and the option to apply for a therapeutic use exemption. Unfortunately, I did not think to do this due to the over-the-counter nature of this medicine, and I deeply regret the oversight. I fully accept the sanctions imposed by LIV.”
LIV Golf, founded in 2021, will announce a reserve player to fill McDowell’s spot on Smash GC at Greenbrier, which will be played August 16-18.
McDowell, 45, is best known for winning the 2010 US Open and helping Europe win the Ryder Cup in 2010, 2012 and 2014. He has been ranked as high as No 4 in the world. Ten of his 16 career titles came in European Tour events; he has yet to win on the LIV circuit.
