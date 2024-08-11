Sport / Other Sport

Jo-Ane van Dyk won medal without backing from official SA structures

11 August 2024 - 17:10
by David Isaacson
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Jo-Ane van Dyk celebrates after winning Olympic silver in the women's javelin at Stade de France on Saturday night. Picture: ANTON GEYSER/GALLO IMAGES
Jo-Ane van Dyk celebrates after winning Olympic silver in the women's javelin at Stade de France on Saturday night. Picture: ANTON GEYSER/GALLO IMAGES

Paris — Jo-Ane van Dyk achieved Team SA’s sixth Olympic medal at Stade de France on Saturday night without much support from official structures back home, relying instead on much-needed help from her parents.

Originally from the Western Cape, Van Dyk had to dig deep to continue competing after finishing her studies in Potchefstroom, where she now lives.

“So very difficult,” the 26-year-old qualified dietitian replied when asked how challenging it had been to push ahead without financial backing. “I think especially after I finished with my studies.

“I have been supported by my parents because they also believed in me and they were believing in the passion that I have.

“It was quite difficult. It’s difficult when everybody else is moving on with their lives and earning salaries and I’m just here, just trying and still trying,” said Van Dyk, who didn’t want to quit the sport without giving her best.

At 2023’s world championships she was the only SA field athlete to get into a final. 

Van Dyk’s Olympic silver was one of three SA medals not funded through the Operation Excellence (OpEx) programme run by the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc).

The others are bronze medallist mountain-biker Alan Hatherly, who is believed to have turned down the OpEx offer, and the Blitzboks, who are run by SA Rugby.

Sprinter Akani Simbine is on OpEx which also contributed to the preparation of the men’s 4x100m relay team, though Simbine’s three teammates, Shaun Maswanganyi, Bradley Nkoana and Bayanda Walaza were not on it.

Breaststroke queen Tatjana Smith, winner of SA’s only gold in Paris as well as a silver, is a recipient.

Van Dyk did receive some assistance through OpEx, like being accommodated at the national athletics team training camp at Montpellier with coach Terseus Liebenberg in the build-up to Paris. 

The thrower, who stands to pocket R200,000 as an incentive offered for Paris silverware by Sascoc, said her moment of triumph in Paris had made the hard times worth it.

“It really means a lot. I always say all the struggles, everything, all the disappointments, moments like this, it trumps it all, so I’m just so happy about it.”

Van Dyk, who threw her 63.93m silver effort in the third round of the competition, is hoping to compete in Europe before returning home to get married on October 5.

“I will take a week off now with my family and then afterwards I still have some competitions.

“Hopefully some diamond leagues, I don’t know. Hopefully after this I’ll be there.

“A lot of things will change. I think I’m definitely [planning] to still compete.”

Athletic evolution will soon eclipse SA’s sprint revolution

New breed of stars has potential to share spotlight with kings of sprint
Sport
3 months ago

Paris sets new trend as the product placement Olympics

Samsung began talks with IOC 18 months ahead of Games to plot marketing drive
World
22 hours ago

MARK ETHERIDGE: Marathon giant Mark Plaatjes has advice for Olympics contestants

Now a US entrepreneur, he remains the only SA-born athlete to win a World Championship marathon
Sport
4 days ago

SA’s Benjamin Richardson ruled out of Olympics in blow to 4x100m relay

Richardson was part of the outfit that qualified the team for the Olympics at World Relays in Bahamas earlier this year
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Jo-Ane van Dyk won medal without backing from ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Irvette van Zyl buries Olympic marathon demons ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Boks’ dazzling display marked by big defensive ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Egypt will bid for 2036 and 2040 Summer Olympics
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Athletic evolution will soon eclipse SA’s sprint ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Jamaica’s sprint dominance comes to a sudden end in Paris

Sport / Other Sport

KEVIN MCCALLUM: A bow and smiles for Paris at the Games of Lyles, Chiles and ...

Sport / Other Sport

Marathon men of SA paddling break into world’s top 16

Sport / Other Sport

Prudence Sekgodiso’s 800m gold hopes dashed

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.