KEVIN MCCALLUM: A bow and smiles for Paris at the Games of Lyles, Chiles and Biles
You dare not blink, flap nor flag. Paris will go down as an unforgettable Olympic Games
08 August 2024 - 05:00
An illustrator on Instagram described perfectly the most extraordinary of Olympic races. Noah Lyles of the US beat Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson by five-thousandths of a second. How close is that?
“A honey bee flaps its wings at 200 times a second, meaning the margin of victory was one flap of a honey bee’s wing. It would also have been one third of a humming bird’s wing flap and one 20th of the blink of an eye which lasts around 0.1 seconds,” said @_sportsball. “Blink and you would have missed it.” ..
