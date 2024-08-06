Korda to defend title as women’s golf stars relish crowds

Nelly Korda of Team United States chips onto the ninth green during a practice round ahead of the Olympic Games women's individual stroke play at Le Golf National in Paris on Monday. Picture: KEVIN C COX/GETTY IMAGES
Paris — American world No 1 Nelly Korda will defend her Olympic women’s golf title in Paris this week as the sport’s top players brace for the buoyant games atmosphere that marked the men’s tournament.
With teammates Lilia Vu, the world No 2, and Rose Zhang, another top 10 player, Korda will be seeking to complete a second consecutive US gold medal sweep in golf.
Scottie Scheffler, the men’s world No 1, claimed gold at Le Golf National outside Paris in a tight finish on Sunday, succeeding teammate Xander Schauffele who, like Korda, won gold in Tokyo.
The women’s Olympic competition starts on Wednesday and will follow the same format as the men’s, with 60 participants teeing off for a 72-hole, stroke-play contest over four days.
“The men had amazing fans out here. I was wowed by how many people are out here watching and just happy that I’m back,” Korda said.
The week started well for Korda’s illustrious sporting family, with tennis player brother Sebastian winning the Washington Open on Sunday — the same ATP Tour tournament their Czech father Petr clinched 32 years ago.
Korda will also add to the family’s Olympic heritage after playing alongside sister Jessica in the US golf squad in Tokyo, nearly 30 years after their mother Regina Kordova, also a Czech tennis player, participated in the Seoul Games.
After a sensational start to 2024, with six tour titles including the first Major of the year, the Chevron Championship, Korda’s form has dipped, making the games look more open.
South Korea will be targeting a second women’s Olympic golf gold after Park In-bee in Rio.
Their squad is the only one apart from the US to boast three qualifiers, including world No 3 Amy Yang, who bagged her first Major at the Women’s PGA Championship in June.
Yuka Saso, who won the US Open for a second time in 2024, will line up for Japan in Paris, having represented the Philippines in Tokyo.
One difference versus the men’s contest, an extra stroke for par on the tricky 18th hole, could favour more daring shots on the home stretch, Australia’s Minjee Lee said.
“To have an exciting finish in a positive way I think is a nice way to finish for a medal,” Lee, whose brother Min Woo represented Australia in the men’s golf in Paris, said.
As in Tokyo, France will be represented by Celine Boutier and Perrine Delacour, who will be hoping to go one better than Victor Perez, who thrilled French fans with a final-round flourish on Sunday to take fourth place in the men’s competition.
New Zealand’s Lydia Ko will try to add a gold medal to the bronze she claimed in Tokyo and the silver she won in Rio in 2016 when golf returned to the Olympic stage after a century-long absence.
Korda to defend title as women's golf stars relish crowds
Nelly Korda will be seeking to complete a second consecutive US gold medal sweep
Reuters
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.