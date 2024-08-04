The rand held steady for most of the day, reaching an intraday best of R18.1039/$
Paris — US world No 1 Scottie Scheffler won gold at the men’s Olympic golf competition on Sunday after matching the course record in the final round to pip crowd favourite Tommy Fleetwood of Britain.
Scheffler shot a nine-under-par round of 62 to finish the tournament on 19 under par, one shot ahead of Fleetwood who took silver.
Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama claimed the bronze medal a further shot back, improving on his tied fourth place on home soil in Tokyo three years ago.
The Olympic title adds to a spectacular year for Scheffler, who bagged his second Masters title in April as part of six tour successes.
His scintillating bogey-free round let him overhaul a four-shot deficit against overnight joint leaders Xander Schauffele and Jon Rahm.
Spaniard Rahm, a two-time Major winner, surged into a four-shot lead after a sparkling front nine holes on Sunday before fading like US defending champion Schauffele.
Fleetwood stayed in contention until the end but a bogey on the 17th hole left him a shot behind Scheffler and he was unable to birdie the last hole to force a playoff.
Fleetwood was cheered on by the large crowds who remember him for starring in Europe’s 2018 Ryder Cup win over the US at the same Le Golf National course, south of Paris.
Home supporters were thrilled with a final-day surge by Victor Perez, who hit the second-best final round to end at 16 under in fourth place.
Reuters
Scheffler wins gold after final flourish
Olympic title adds to a spectacular year for Scheffler
