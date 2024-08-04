SA long-jumper gets death threats before Olympic event

Jovan van Vuuren, seen here competing in the qualification round in Paris on Sunday morning, said he received death threats and hurtful messages on WhatsApp the night before his competition. Picture: CHRISTIAN PETERSEN/GETTY IMAGES
Paris — Long-jumper Jovan van Vuuren crashed out of the Paris Olympics on Sunday and then disclosed he had received death threats aimed at himself and loved ones the afternoon before.
Van Vuuren, who had arrived in France as a medal contender after jumping an 8.30m personal best in March, fought back tears as he spoke about his nightmare that started about 5pm on Saturday.
“I got messages and death threats,” said Van Vuuren, adding the messages, made on WhatsApp, also targeted loved ones and mentioned a close friend who had committed suicide in 2018.
Van Vuuren didn’t give details what the messages contained, but said he had reported them to Team SA management and had provided screenshots of the messages.
His attacker had “done his homework”, Van Vuuren said.
“I gave all the evidence to Sascoc [the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee] and to [athletics manager] Jean Verster. Hopefully the higher management and the SA embassy in France will take care of it,” he said.
Team SA confirmed in a statement “despicable threats were dished out to himself and members of his family that were sent via WhatsApp”.
“[Sascoc] is aware of the threats and has offered unconditional support to the athlete. He is also receiving professional counselling from Team SA’s psychologists. In addition the matter has been handed to the relevant authorities, including the police, for investigation,” the statement said.
Van Vuuren said he had been shaken by the messages. “I’m not used to stuff like that.
“A lot of personal attacks and death threats, especially with my past in terms of my friend committing suicide and doping allegations. I mean, I’m an athlete. There’s one thing we work hard for. You work hard to be here.”
Van Vuuren said one of the team psychologists had counselled him. “I immediately went to her just to recover mentally from this, but last night crept up and it started getting difficult to process. I don’t know where the person got my number. He tried to phone me as well.”
Van Vuuren said he had the name of the person. “It did a lot of personal damage to me mentally. I’m going to take legal action. It’s not an excuse for my poor performance. It’s just mentally, especially with the stuff being said, especially with my best friend. I mean, it was a dream, we committed to this.”
Van Vuuren and his best friend from Bloemfontein had dreamt of going to the Olympics, but in 2018 the friend committed suicide. Their dream meant so much that the long-jumper brought his friend’s running spikes to Paris to have a part of him at the Games.
Van Vuuren managed to enjoy his experience at Stade de France, despite a best jump of 7.70m.
“I felt good during the warm-ups. The crowd is wild. I mean it’s 80,000 people. The crowd was electric. You could feel it running through your veins and stuff.”
Cheswill Johnson, SA’s other jumper, also failed to advance to the finals, struggling to find his rhythm and achieving a best of 4.49m.
WhatsApp messages also targets loved ones and mentions friend who committed suicide
Athletes and organisers cheer return of Olympics fans
Swimmers break records in Olympics pool
