Algerian gymnast Nemour makes history for Africa with gold

Silver medalist Qiu Qiyuan of Team China high fives gold medalist Kaylia Nemour of Team Algeria as they celebrate on the podium at the Paris Olympics 2024 at Bercy Arena in Paris, France, August 4 2024. Picture: NAOMI BAKER/GETTY IMAGES
Paris — Algeria’s Kaylia Nemour became the first African gymnast to win an Olympic medal when she secured the gold with a breathtaking routine on the asymmetric bars at the Paris Games on Sunday that wowed the crowd in Bercy Arena.
The 17-year-old’s fast-paced routine featuring a number of complex release-and-catch manoeuvres delighted the crowd who came to support a gymnast who had previously represented France.
She is the first African gymnast to win an Olympic medal when she secured the gold.
China’s Qiu Qiyuan, the 2023 world champion, took the silver, while American Sunisa Lee captured her second consecutive Olympic bronze on the apparatus with 14.800 points.
In men’s competitions on Sunday, Carlos Edriel Yulo of the Philippines won the vault title — his second Olympic gold in as many days after he triumphed in the floor exercise on Saturday. Artur Davtyan of Armenia claimed the silver, while Britain’s Harry Hepworth took the bronze.
On the rings, Liu Yang successfully defended his Olympic title to earn China their first gymnastics gold in Paris. His compatriot Zou Jingyuan had to make do with the silver and Eleftherios Petrounias of Greece took the bronze.
Fans roared and jumped to their feet as soon as Nemour completed her dismount from the asymmetric bars. She immediately broke down in tears as she handed Algeria their first medal of the Paris Olympics, with her performance scoring a staggering 15.700 points.
Nemour, who had been favourite to claim gold, was still in complete disbelief after the competition.
“I can’t believe this is happened,” Nemour said after winning her first gold medal at a major global competition. “This is too much. I have no words.”
Nemour was up after Chinese teenager Qiu Qiyuan, who had also executed a spectacular routine to briefly top the standings with 15.500 points.
“When I saw her result of 15.500 points, I told myself that I would really need to fight,” Nemour said. “I refocused quickly and got the best mark of my life, and it was the right time to get it.”
The Algerian Olympic Committee issued a statement calling Nemour a legend.
Kaylia Nemour of Team Algeria in action at the Olympic Games in Paris. Picture: NAOMI BAKER/GETTY IMAGES
“You showed the world the strength and determination of Algeria with your wonderful victory,” the statement said.
American Lee could be seen cheering for Nemour throughout her routine. “I was really aiming for the third place because I actually really wanted Kaylia to win, just because she’s so incredible,” Tokyo Games all-round champion Lee said after winning her sixth Olympic medal. Nina Derwael of Belgium, the winner on the apparatus at the last games, finished 0.034 of a point off the podium.
British gymnast Rebecca Downie’s hopes of finishing on the podium were shattered after she fell off the apparatus while attempting her signature release-and-catch move. She finished seventh out of eight finalists.
She returned to complete her routine, nailing her dismount and broke into a smile as she saluted the crowd, ending her Olympic efforts in Paris.
Another gymnast who like Nemour emerged as a national hero was Yulo, whose second gold medal of the games made him the first Filipino to win two Olympic golds.
“Winning yesterday took away all of my stress,” Yulo said. “Today I was more chilled and relaxed. It helped me give it all because there was nothing to lose any more.”
On Saturday, the 24-year-old became the first Filipino to capture an Olympic gymnastics title with his victory on the floor exercise, a feat that also earned him a new home.
Asked if he will now get two houses, one for each gold medal, he said: “I think so but I should really check if that’s true.”
The final artistic gymnastics events of the Paris Games take place on Monday. The men’s parallel and horizontal bar finals, as well as the women’s balance beam and floor exercise, will be contested.
American Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all time, will be chasing two more golds to add to the three she has already won in Paris.
Algerian gymnast Nemour makes history for Africa with gold
The 17-year-old becomes the first African gymnast to win an Olympic medal
Paris — Algeria’s Kaylia Nemour became the first African gymnast to win an Olympic medal when she secured the gold with a breathtaking routine on the asymmetric bars at the Paris Games on Sunday that wowed the crowd in Bercy Arena.
The 17-year-old’s fast-paced routine featuring a number of complex release-and-catch manoeuvres delighted the crowd who came to support a gymnast who had previously represented France.
She is the first African gymnast to win an Olympic medal when she secured the gold.
China’s Qiu Qiyuan, the 2023 world champion, took the silver, while American Sunisa Lee captured her second consecutive Olympic bronze on the apparatus with 14.800 points.
In men’s competitions on Sunday, Carlos Edriel Yulo of the Philippines won the vault title — his second Olympic gold in as many days after he triumphed in the floor exercise on Saturday. Artur Davtyan of Armenia claimed the silver, while Britain’s Harry Hepworth took the bronze.
On the rings, Liu Yang successfully defended his Olympic title to earn China their first gymnastics gold in Paris. His compatriot Zou Jingyuan had to make do with the silver and Eleftherios Petrounias of Greece took the bronze.
Fans roared and jumped to their feet as soon as Nemour completed her dismount from the asymmetric bars. She immediately broke down in tears as she handed Algeria their first medal of the Paris Olympics, with her performance scoring a staggering 15.700 points.
Nemour, who had been favourite to claim gold, was still in complete disbelief after the competition.
“I can’t believe this is happened,” Nemour said after winning her first gold medal at a major global competition. “This is too much. I have no words.”
Nemour was up after Chinese teenager Qiu Qiyuan, who had also executed a spectacular routine to briefly top the standings with 15.500 points.
“When I saw her result of 15.500 points, I told myself that I would really need to fight,” Nemour said. “I refocused quickly and got the best mark of my life, and it was the right time to get it.”
The Algerian Olympic Committee issued a statement calling Nemour a legend.
“You showed the world the strength and determination of Algeria with your wonderful victory,” the statement said.
American Lee could be seen cheering for Nemour throughout her routine. “I was really aiming for the third place because I actually really wanted Kaylia to win, just because she’s so incredible,” Tokyo Games all-round champion Lee said after winning her sixth Olympic medal. Nina Derwael of Belgium, the winner on the apparatus at the last games, finished 0.034 of a point off the podium.
British gymnast Rebecca Downie’s hopes of finishing on the podium were shattered after she fell off the apparatus while attempting her signature release-and-catch move. She finished seventh out of eight finalists.
She returned to complete her routine, nailing her dismount and broke into a smile as she saluted the crowd, ending her Olympic efforts in Paris.
Another gymnast who like Nemour emerged as a national hero was Yulo, whose second gold medal of the games made him the first Filipino to win two Olympic golds.
“Winning yesterday took away all of my stress,” Yulo said. “Today I was more chilled and relaxed. It helped me give it all because there was nothing to lose any more.”
On Saturday, the 24-year-old became the first Filipino to capture an Olympic gymnastics title with his victory on the floor exercise, a feat that also earned him a new home.
Asked if he will now get two houses, one for each gold medal, he said: “I think so but I should really check if that’s true.”
The final artistic gymnastics events of the Paris Games take place on Monday. The men’s parallel and horizontal bar finals, as well as the women’s balance beam and floor exercise, will be contested.
American Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all time, will be chasing two more golds to add to the three she has already won in Paris.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Scheffler wins gold after final flourish
SA long-jumper gets death threats before Olympic event
Golden Djokovic downs Alcaraz in match for the ages
Swimmers break records in Olympics pool
SA athletes enter Olympic fray aiming to end seven-year medal famine
SA triathlete Riddle savours ‘best day of my life’, even drinking Seine water
Athletes and organisers cheer return of Olympics fans
Swimmers shine but SA medal hopes evaporate elsewhere
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.