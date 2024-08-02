MARK ETHERIDGE: Scaling peaks with wildlife in mind

Done the run, got the badges. Picture: GARETH KNOTT
Giving it horns is an expression often used as a cry of encouragement, but Mackenzie Knott needs very little in the way of inspiration and in fact is in the business of saving horns.
The 11-year-old Capetonian literally followed in the footsteps of dad Gareth who dabbled in trail-running after a 15-year cricketing career in the Western Province Premier League.
“It started in the Covid-19 years because there was so little sport happening. I couldn’t run races so turned to the trails and came across Ryan Sandes’ 13 Peaks Challenge,” says Knott senior.
The challenge involves scaling 13 mountain peaks in the Table Mountain peninsula range. The hard-core athletes attempt it in 48 hours, those not yet in that league do it over multiple days.
Mackenzie’s interest was piquedby videos of her dad’s peaking adventures and pestered him to tag along.
“She was only eight at the time and I said she was too young but I gave in and let her have a go at Signal Hill and Lion’s Head one day and she managed both and still wanted to do more.”
The bug had bitten and she managed her first 13 Peaks Challenge that same year and has done one each year since, giving her four in total, the most recently in July, mainly at a brisk hike.
Two years ago she aligned with triathlete Liezl Schoeman’s Fit 4 Rhinos charity campaign which raises funds to feed orphaned rhinos.
Says Schoeman: “She is a superstar. Her determination for our cause is unwavering. I had the privilege of joining her last year for the Little Lions Head and Suther Peaks. To see that tiny body scrambling fearlessly up and down those mountains is heart warming.”
On to the little star: “When I first watched my dad’s videos I just wanted to beat him but he didn’t know if I’d even make it up Signal Hill and Lion’s Head. I didn’t even have proper hiking gear or shoes.
“The day after that I was very tired but my dad then really believed I was serious. After I’d done my first 13 Peaks I didn’t know I was the youngest to have done it but I was very proud.”
Her wildlife funding efforts haven’t been restricted to the horned variety though.
“I also did the Four Peaks challenge which was 30km and I had to scale Devil’s Peak, Maclear’s Beacon, Lion’s Head and Signal Hill and I was awarded a wooden statue of Table Mountain and raised about R16,000 for the penguins in SANCCOB’s [Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds] care.”
Since linking up with Fit 4 Rhinos she has raised R26,000 for the baby rhinos, with all the funding going to fat/free skimmed milk (best suited to baby rhinos).
Mackenzie has her own thirst and passion for life.
“I’ve just always loved animals. We have two dogs and three cats at home. So it was great to be able to contribute to animals. I loved the mountain from the very first moment, I loved going up the boulders and ladders of Lion’s Head and that’s still my favourite peak because its kind of where it all started.
“The most difficult is Devil’s Peak because it’s such a long slog to the top.”
Knott senior says his daughter has now tagged more than 100 local peaks during her four years of trail-running/hiking and the 13 Peaks is on her annual list every July school holidays.
“She’s also showed interest in the George 6 Peaks Challenge [in the Outeniqua Mountains in the southern Cape] but there are some serious scrambles there and maybe she should wait until she’s a bit older. She’s also spoken about climbing Africa’s highest peak of Kilimanjaro but obviously there’s a lot of money involved in a project like that.”
Asked why she chose rhinos as the animal she first aimed to raise funds for, she says: “I really wanted to stop the poaching of rhinos and I can’t imagine how hard it must be for baby rhinos to lose parents at such a young age.
“But I don’t want to stop there, I’ve done it for penguins and maybe next time it will be in aid of dogs and cats as well.”
Mackenzie Knott takes a breather in the saddle up to Devil's Park. Picture: GARETH KNOTT
For this feisty little Rallim Preparatory School grade 5 pupil it’s ironic, given her historic feats, that history is her favourite subject at school, also that World Rangers Day falls this week.
She already does athletics, cross-country, hockey, netball and swimming as school sports but has an interest in becoming a professional trail runner one day “like [locals] Ryan Sandes and Toni McCann”.
When she’s on the mountain or at school her favourite activities are hanging out with friends, many of whom have now showed interest in hiking and trail-running.
“My favourite meal after the mountain is either tacos or tagine curry.”
It’s a tough choice between meals and mountains though and one gets the sense that her appetite for the mountain shows no sign of peaking any time soon.
