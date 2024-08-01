Sport / Other Sport

China’s Zheng outplays Swiatek in semifinal

World No 1 loses 6-2 7-5 in Olympic women’s singles

01 August 2024 - 15:50
by MARTYN HERMAN
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/ MIKAEL DAMKIER
Picture: 123RF/ MIKAEL DAMKIER

Paris — Poland’s world No 1 Iga Swiatek suffered a shock defeat against China’s Zheng Qinwen in the semifinals of the Olympic women’s singles at Roland Garros on Thursday.

Swiatek, the overwhelming favourite for gold after claiming a third successive French Open title this year, was outplayed by the sixth seed, losing 6-2 7-5 on Court Philippe Chatrier.

In snapping Swiatek’s 25-match winning streak at Roland Garros, Australian Open runner-up Zheng became the first Chinese player to reach the singles final at an Olympic tournament.

She will face either Slovakia’s Anna Karolina Schmiedlova or Croatia’s Donna Vekic for the gold medal while Swiatek will have to console herself with a match for a bronze medal.

With so many big names missing from the Olympic singles and with several seeds having already fallen, Swiatek had looked set to add the Olympic gold to her five Grand Slam titles.

She held a 6-0 career record against Zheng, but the 23-year-old Swiatek, known as the queen of clay, was way below her best, spraying errors all over the court — 36 in total.

Swiatek was never in the opening set as she looked uncomfortable in the hot and humid conditions, struggling to find her range with shots missing the lines by metres.

After a bathroom break to reset she seemed to have regained control in the second set as she went 4-0 ahead.

But it proved a false dawn as the errors returned and Zheng took full advantage to claw her way back.

Swiatek dropped serve at 5-5 and Zheng then kept cool as she served for victory — banging a first serve on to the line on match point that her opponent thought had landed out.

A quick check from the umpire confirmed Swiatek’s fate. 

Reuters

Nadal makes glorious return to Roland Garros to set up Djokovic clash

The Spaniard finds a second wind on a stage on which he has built his legend to beat Hungarian Marton Fucsovics 6-1 4-6 6-4
Sport
4 days ago

Ruud and Sabalenka shine as rain wreaks havoc at French Open

Tennis aces move into the second round with dominant victories
Sport
2 months ago

Sabalenka praises coaches after netting second Australian Open

Belarusian is first woman since 2013 to retain title at Australian Open
Sport
6 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Tatjana hints at retirement after Paris Olympics
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Swimmers shine but SA medal hopes evaporate ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
SA triathlete Riddle savours ‘best day of my ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Tatjana Smith returns to action in bid to defend ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Springbok injury cloud starts to lift
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Djokovic reaches quarterfinals in ominous fashion

Sport / Other Sport

Tatjana Smith wins gold in Paris Olympics thriller

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.