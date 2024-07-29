London — Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz will race for Williams next season after signing a multiyear deal, the Formula One team says in a coup for a team now ninth in the championship.
The Spaniard, who will be teammate to Alex Albon in place of US racer Logan Sargeant, is leaving Ferrari at the end of the year to make way for Mercedes’ seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton.
Williams said the 29-year-old winner of three races had signed a two-year agreement with options to extend.
“It is no secret that this year’s driver market has been exceptionally complex for various reasons and that it has taken me some time to announce my decision,” Sainz said.
“However, I am fully confident that Williams is the right place for me to continue my F1 journey and I am extremely proud of joining such a historic and successful team.”
Sainz, who had also been of interest to Sauber/Audi and Renault-owned Alpine, said he was convinced Williams had “all the right ingredients to make history again”.
His decision makes it more likely that Italian rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli will join Mercedes as Hamilton’s replacement since they can no longer place him at Williams to learn the ropes as they did with George Russell.
Williams team boss James Vowles previously worked at Mercedes under principal Toto Wolff.
“Carlos joining Williams is a strong statement of intent from both parties,” said Vowles, describing the Spaniard as a perfect fit.
“Carlos has demonstrated time and again that he is one of the most talented drivers on the grid, with race-winning pedigree, and this underlines the upward trajectory we are on,” he said.
Williams were dominant in the 1980s and 90s but have not won a world championship since Canadian Jacques Villeneuve in 1997.
Sainz to move from Ferrari to Williams in 2025
Reuters
