Titmus gets Australia off to a golden start in Paris

Ariarne Titmus of Team Australia looks on after winning gold in the Women's 400m Freestyle Final on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 27, 2024 in Nanterre, France. Picture: QUINN ROONEY/GETTY IMAGES
Paris — Ariarne Titmus got Australia’s women off to a golden start by winning a race of record breakers on a rocking opening night of the Paris Olympic swimming meet at the La Defense Arena on Saturday.
The Dolphins added another gold in the 4x100m freestyle relay, with Australia also taking two silvers from the four finals and with their reputation as a powerhouse of the pool as bright as ever.
Titmus set the tone by defending her 400m freestyle title in a huge battle with Canada’s Summer McIntosh and American great Katie Ledecky.
Ledecky, gold medallist in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and silver in Tokyo in 2021, had to settle for bronze as 17-year-old sensation McIntosh secured the silver and her first Olympic medal.
The race had been compared to the epic men’s 200 freestyle “Race of the Century” showdown between American Michael Phelps, Australian Ian Thorpe and Dutch giant Pieter van den Hoogenband in 2004.
The crowd were up and hollering from the start, a massive contrast to the last Games held under pandemic restrictions, and even if the drama proved to be less than promised, it remained a night to savour.
“My legs are a bit tired, but I’m just relieved more than anything, I probably felt the expectation and pressure for this race more than anything in my life to be honest,” said Titmus.
Ledecky, now with 11 Olympic medals, had hoped to go faster but could not complain.
“We have a lot of respect for each other and we love competing against each other, it brings the best out of each of us,” she said.
“It’s something special and something that we enjoy especially since we’re the top three performers in that event.”
Australia started with a silver when Elijah Winnington finished second to Germany’s Lukas Maertens in a men’s 400m freestyle final stacked with champions. South Korea’s world champion Kim Woo-min took the bronze.
“I was right at the front the whole time and still made it to the finish. That wasn’t the case in the last few years. I let myself be beaten there. Not this time,” said Maertens of his first Olympic gold.
After Titmus had celebrated, the Australian women added another gold.
The quartet of Mollie O’Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Emma McKeon and Meg Harris held off historic foes and runners-up US in the 4x100 freestyle, while China took the bronze.
It was Australia’s fourth consecutive Olympic gold in the event, but the American men denied them another with their country’s first of the Games in the 4x100 freestyle relay.
Jack Alexy, Chris Giuliano, Hunter Armstrong and Caeleb Dressel combined to beat Australia, with Italy coming third.
The gold was the eighth of Dressel’s career after he bagged five in Tokyo and two in Rio.
“It takes me right back to my first gold. It really doesn’t get old,” said the American. “They made my job easy.”
World record holder Gretchen Walsh of the US set an Olympic record of 55.38sec in her 100m butterfly semifinal to get the crowd up and roaring in the first action of the evening.
Compatriot Torri Huske was fastest in the other semifinal with a time of 56.00. Reuters
Titmus gets Australia off to a golden start in Paris
Paris — Ariarne Titmus got Australia’s women off to a golden start by winning a race of record breakers on a rocking opening night of the Paris Olympic swimming meet at the La Defense Arena on Saturday.
The Dolphins added another gold in the 4x100m freestyle relay, with Australia also taking two silvers from the four finals and with their reputation as a powerhouse of the pool as bright as ever.
Titmus set the tone by defending her 400m freestyle title in a huge battle with Canada’s Summer McIntosh and American great Katie Ledecky.
Ledecky, gold medallist in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and silver in Tokyo in 2021, had to settle for bronze as 17-year-old sensation McIntosh secured the silver and her first Olympic medal.
The race had been compared to the epic men’s 200 freestyle “Race of the Century” showdown between American Michael Phelps, Australian Ian Thorpe and Dutch giant Pieter van den Hoogenband in 2004.
The crowd were up and hollering from the start, a massive contrast to the last Games held under pandemic restrictions, and even if the drama proved to be less than promised, it remained a night to savour.
“My legs are a bit tired, but I’m just relieved more than anything, I probably felt the expectation and pressure for this race more than anything in my life to be honest,” said Titmus.
Ledecky, now with 11 Olympic medals, had hoped to go faster but could not complain.
“We have a lot of respect for each other and we love competing against each other, it brings the best out of each of us,” she said.
“It’s something special and something that we enjoy especially since we’re the top three performers in that event.”
Australia started with a silver when Elijah Winnington finished second to Germany’s Lukas Maertens in a men’s 400m freestyle final stacked with champions. South Korea’s world champion Kim Woo-min took the bronze.
“I was right at the front the whole time and still made it to the finish. That wasn’t the case in the last few years. I let myself be beaten there. Not this time,” said Maertens of his first Olympic gold.
After Titmus had celebrated, the Australian women added another gold.
The quartet of Mollie O’Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Emma McKeon and Meg Harris held off historic foes and runners-up US in the 4x100 freestyle, while China took the bronze.
It was Australia’s fourth consecutive Olympic gold in the event, but the American men denied them another with their country’s first of the Games in the 4x100 freestyle relay.
Jack Alexy, Chris Giuliano, Hunter Armstrong and Caeleb Dressel combined to beat Australia, with Italy coming third.
The gold was the eighth of Dressel’s career after he bagged five in Tokyo and two in Rio.
“It takes me right back to my first gold. It really doesn’t get old,” said the American. “They made my job easy.”
World record holder Gretchen Walsh of the US set an Olympic record of 55.38sec in her 100m butterfly semifinal to get the crowd up and roaring in the first action of the evening.
Compatriot Torri Huske was fastest in the other semifinal with a time of 56.00. Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Vandals hit high-speed rail network in France on eve of Olympics
Dark horse status in Paris gives me a lot of power, says Henri Schoeman
Political crisis hurts French business as Paris prepares for Olympics
Blitzboks into Paris quarters with big win over Japan
Spain’s Nadal-Alcaraz cautious on Olympics medal win
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.