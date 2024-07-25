SA’s top 10 Olympic medal hopes feature new sports stars in Paris

SA’s Prudence Sekgodiso could grab silverware in the women’s 800m in Paris. Picture: ANTON GEYSER/GALLO IMAGES
Paris — If Team SA is to keep up its habit of winning Olympic medals in new sports — or disciplines, for that matter — golf or mountain biking will be the likely suspects to step into the limelight at Paris 2024.
The men’s 4x100 relay team could also be factored in because, though the nation has won plenty of track-and-field medals, they have never done so in this event.
Candice Lill and Alan Hatherly are looking to break SA’s barren stretch of no Olympic cycling medals dating back to Melbourne 1956 when the only options were road and track.
Cross-country has yet to get on the scoreboard.
And any of the four golfers can finesse a spot on the podium.
SA has won medals in new sports or disciplines without fail since readmission — surfing at Tokyo 2020; triathlon and rugby Sevens at Rio 2016; canoeing at London 2012; long jump at Beijing 2008; rowing at Athens 2004; discus and 400m hurdles at Sydney 2000; breaststroke at Atlanta 1996 and 10,000m at Barcelona 1992.
To find a new sport before that one would have to go back to Amsterdam 1928 when the women’s 4x100m freestyle team claimed third spot to put swimming on the medals table for the first time.
But make no mistake, the 2024 edition of Team SA will have to rely heavily on repeat sports if they want to get a decent haul in France.
Five and up would be a success story, and even four would be something to be proud of. They won three in Tokyo.
A total of 11 codes have won SA’s 89 medals over the years, with eight being in on the action since readmission.
Here are SA’s top 10 medal hopes — in new and old codes — at the Paris showpiece from Saturday to August 11.
Tatjana Smith: She could be worth two medals again. Smith is favourite for the 200m breaststroke and will slug it out for a spot on the 100m breaststroke podium in a bid to join Chad le Clos as SA’s most decorated Olympian with four gongs.
Not only did she win medals in these two races three years ago, but so too did Penny Heyns in 1996 and 2000.
Alan Hatherly: SA’s top-ranked cyclist at second in the world and first on the World Cup series, Hatherly must be considered a great shot to finish in the top three.
He ended eighth in Tokyo and Burry Stander was fifth at London 2012. Candice Lill is in action in the women’s race the day before.
Akani Simbine: Taking a medal in the blue riband event of the Games would be huge.
Simbine emphasised he was a contender by clocking 9.86sec to finish second at the London Diamond League last weekend, but more impressive was his calm manner afterwards. That means he will remain methodical and hopefully lethal come the 100m semifinals and final on August 4.
The last South African to get a 100m medal was Reggie Walker at London 1908.
Prudence Sekgodiso: The 22-year-old has a chance of landing silverware in the women’s 800m, an event Caster Semenya dominated before World Athletics introduced its regulations for athletes with differences in sex development.
But Sekgodiso will need to lower her 1min 57.26sec personal best at least once to make the podium, possibly twice.
Men’s 4x400m relay: If Wayde van Niekerk, Lythe Pillay, Zakithi Nene and Antonie Nortje are at their best in this one, they will have a great chance of capturing SA’s first medal in this event since 1920.
Jordy Smith: Pundits fancy the veteran for the competition in Tahiti, where the conditions suit his style.
A gong would give surfing a second straight medal after Bianca Buitendag’s silver in Tokyo.
Rowing is the only sport outside swimming and athletics to have won medals at consecutive Olympics since readmission. Before that, it was boxing (1956 and 1960).
John Smith and Chris Baxter: If these two can finish in the top three, they will win SA’s third medal in the men’s pair, after Don Cech and Ramon Di Clemente at Athens 2004 and Lawrence Brittain and Shaun Keeling at Rio 2016.
Smith believes the prevailing wind could play into their hands in Paris.
Henri Schoeman: Nobody expected him to reach the podium in Rio and he is once again off the radar for Paris.
So maybe that is a good omen, though at this stage this event may be reduced to a duathlon if the poor water quality of the Seine forces the swimming to be canned.
Men’s 4x100m relay: Simbine, Van Niekerk, Shaun Maswanganyi and Benjamin Richardson will try to land SA’s first-ever medal in this event.
It was done at a world championships, but never at an Olympics.
Golf: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Erik van Rooyen, Ashleigh Buhai and Paula Reto all pack the talent to deliver something special at Le Golf National.
If any other new sport wins a medal, it is going to be an outlier, such as climbing, skateboarding and fencing.
