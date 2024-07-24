Spain’s Nadal-Alcaraz cautious on Olympics medal win

Carlos Alcaraz, left, and Rafael Nadal during training ahead of the Paris Olympics. Picture: REUTERS
Paris — Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz tempered expectations for Spain’s dream team on Wednesday as they looked ahead to playing together in the Paris Olympics.
Alcazar, winner of this year’s French Open and Wimbledon, and 22-Grand Slam winner Nadal, who has struggled with injuries for two years, have been the main focus of the Olympic tennis competition starting on Saturday and running to August 4.
“I understand a little the morbid illusion of seeing us play together but let’s not think this translates into success, I think it’s a mistake. Carlos hasn’t played many doubles and I haven’t played many doubles or many singles lately,” the 38-year-old Nadal said.
“We are going to do our best to try, at least, to leave with the peace of mind of having done everything possible to get where we can get [but] obviously, we have not been able to prepare together for a tournament like this, where there are other doubles teams that have been preparing,” he said.
The former world No 1, who expects to retire at the end of this year after missing almost all of 2023 with a hip problem, conceded that adapting their game in a different competition would be difficult.
“Things happen much faster, the reflexes have to be ready and the movements are not automatic when one has not played for a long time, there are doubles movements that are completely different from the individual ones,” the Spaniard said.
Alcaraz, 21, was confident that playing on the red clay where he won just weeks ago would be a plus.
“I have not had the opportunity to play many doubles tournaments, but obviously having the illusion of returning to Roland Garros, to these courts that I have always enjoyed playing... makes it easier,” he said.
“We also have days of training, individually and doubles to adapt as best as possible again, for my part to return to clay and be able to gain confidence to start the tournament in the best possible way,” he said.
Nadal, who won an Olympic singles gold medal in 2008 and the doubles gold in 2016, suggested the Games were even more special than Grand Slams.
“Unfortunately I have missed Tokyo and London due to injury and it is something that has hurt me more than missing Grand Slams,” he said.
“In the end they are unique experiences, of which there are few in the world, in one’s career. The others are very important tournaments for us, but in the end we experience them every year, and well, I value being here very much.”
Reuters
